Laurel Hubbard: Transgender weightlifter out of Olympic final after failing to register lift

Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is the first transgender athlete to compete at the Olympics after being selected by New Zealand

Laurel Hubbard, the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games, has failed to register a lift in the final of the women's super-heavyweight weightlifting in Tokyo.

Hubbard, 43, had three attempts at the snatch but failed on each occasion, and so registers a DNF in the women's +87 kg category.

