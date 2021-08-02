Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Tom McEwen adds individual eventing silver to team gold medal for Great Britain

Tom McEwen enjoyed a superb Monday at the Olympic Games

Tom McEwen added an individual eventing silver medal to the team gold Great Britain won earlier in the day on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics.

McEwen took silver in the individual competition on Toledo De Kerser after a faultless clear round. His British team-mates Oliver Townend and Laura Collett missed out on individual medals though.

Townend had two fences down to finish fifth in the individual competition. Collett, meanwhile, had eight faults when the final two fences in her round dropped, and she finished in ninth. Julia Krajewski of Germany took gold.

