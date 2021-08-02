Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Team GB women's hockey team into semi-final after penalty shootout win over Spain

Maddie Hinch saved all four of Spain's attempts in the penalty shootout

Team GB kept their hopes of retaining their women's Olympic hockey title alive by dramatically edging out Spain 2-0 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the quarter-final.

Goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was the shootout hero again as she saved all four of Spain's attempts, just as she saved all four of the Netherlands' attempts in the final at Rio 2016.

AND THEY'VE DONE IT AGAIN!!!@MaddieHinch saves four penalties as #TeamGB secure a place in the Olympic semi-final.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/mQkdYBf4VT — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 2, 2021

Britain went ahead in each half of this quarter-final through Hannah Martin and Grace Balsdon but were pegged back on each occasion in regulation time.

Hinch came up big once again by keeping Spain out, while Martin and Sarah Jones scored for Team GB to secure the victory and a spot in Wednesday's semi-final.

Team GB face the Netherlands, while Argentina play India in the other semi-final.