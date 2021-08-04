Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre claim gold for Great Britain in 470-class

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre claimed another gold for Team GB in sailing

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre have won the gold medal for Great Britain in the women's 470-class sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics.

Poland's Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar took silver, with Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz bringing home the bronze for France.

Mills, who carried the British flag at the opening ceremony with rower Mohamed Sbihi, won silver in London and gold in Rio with Saskia Clark in the same boat.

Mills and McIntyre had dominated the regatta at Enoshima Harbour, winning two races and only twice finishing outside the top four, and they went into the medal race with a 14-point lead.

That meant they only needed to finish in the top seven to clinch gold and they were never in any danger, crossing the line comfortably in fifth.

The victory continued a hugely successful two days for Britain's sailors, with Mills and McIntyre making it three gold medals after success for Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in the 49er and Giles Scott in the Finn on Tuesday.

It is the country's second best Olympic tally after Beijing in 2008, when they won six medals, including four golds.

Mills joined forces with 27-year-old McIntyre when Clark retired following the Rio Olympics and the pair marked themselves out as the ones to beat by winning the world championships at Enoshima in 2019.

It is a debut Olympic medal for McIntyre, who follows in the footsteps of her father Mike - the gold medallist in the Star class at the Seoul Games in 1988.

There was disappointment, though, for 2012 silver medallist Luke Patience and Chris Grube in the men's 470.

They were sitting second after eight races but dropped to fifth ahead of the medal race and that was where they finished after crossing the line in seventh.