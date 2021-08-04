Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi qualifies for 110m hurdles final

Andrew Pozzi came fourth in his 110m hurdles semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics

Andrew Pozzi has made the 110m hurdles final at the Olympics for the first time in his career.

The world 60m champion finished fourth in his semi-final in 13.32 secs and had to wait to see if he would qualify as one of the fastest losers.

He reached the semi-finals in Rio five years ago and the 29-year-old admitted it was a nervous time to see if he made it through to Thursday's final (3.55am BST).

"That wait was horrible, excruciating. It's the first time I've had to go through that wait, hopefully it will be the last, and I'm so happy to make the final," he said.

"I feel like I'm growing in this competition, I felt much more comfortable on that run, and I'm really confident that tomorrow will be better again. I'm really happy to have the opportunity to do more."

Jodie Williams reached the women's 400m final after running a personal best of 49.97 seconds.

Laura Muir qualified for Friday's 1500m final with little fuss after she clocked four minutes 00.73 behind favourite Sifan Hassan.

The Scot looked strong after moving into the top three early and was untroubled in the final lap.

She said: "Everyone always talks about the final but you have to get there first. To make an Olympic final is still a very big achievement and I'm very happy I'm there now and can look forward to Friday.

Laura Muir finished behind Netherlands’ Siffan Hassan at the Olympic Stadium

"I saw we were clear at the end so I eased down a bit. I saw the first semi-final was quite quick so the fastest loser spots were going to be tough. I didn't want to get pipped on the line and wanted to keep out of harm's way."

Keely Hodgkinson has claimed the only athletics medal of these Olympics for Team GB so far. The 19-year-old won silver and broke Kelly Holmes' British record in the 800m.

Dina Asher-Smith, Adam Gemili and Katarina Johnson-Thompson were all medal favourites coming into the Games but have suffered respective injuries during their events in Tokyo.