Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Laura Muir wins silver for Team GB in 1500m

Laura Muir was elated after delivering on the greatest stage of them all

Laura Muir has won a silver medal for Great Britain with a new national record in the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 28-year-old produced an exceptional run in the final and finished with a time of 3:54.50, which is also a new personal best.

Faith Kipyegon was the only athlete to beat Muir over the line, while Sifan Hassan took bronze.

At the Rio Olympics five years ago, Muir suffered huge disappointment after fading in the final 200m and dropping from third to seventh in the final.

This time around, the British athlete got stronger as the final lap went on. The fact that she moved away from the new 5,000m champion - Hassan - in the latter stages, highlighted her fitness and form.

"For the first time in a number of years, I'm 100 per cent fit. I'm so happy that I was able to show what I'm capable of," Muir said straight after her race.

"My family are watching at home; they were meant to come out but obviously they couldn't. I'll be ringing them first."

