Sky Brown targets Paris 2024 Olympics gold for Great Britain this summer

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Skateboarder Sky Brown shares how it feels to be Britain's first world champion and her aspirations for the Paris Olympics. Skateboarder Sky Brown shares how it feels to be Britain's first world champion and her aspirations for the Paris Olympics.

Sky Brown is gunning for gold for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics, with the 15-year-old skateboarding star hoping to follow up her ground-breaking bronze at Tokyo 2020 with even greater success this summer.

Born in Miyazaki, Japan, to a Japanese mother and a British father, Brown became Great Britain's youngest Olympic medal winner of all time when she claimed bronze in Tokyo at the age of 13.

Skateboarding was one of four new sports added to the Olympics in 2020, with events held in both 'park' and 'street' categories, Brown medalling in the former.

Sky Brown was a star at the Tokyo Olympics, claiming skateboarding bronze aged 13

"I want that gold medal, it's a big goal but I think I can do it," Brown told Sky Sports.

"I definitely want to get that gold medal for GB - they've supported me so much - and for my family, for my supporters and for myself.

"All I want to do is to have fun, skate with my friends and show my best."

Sky Brown with her bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for skateboarding

Kicking on from her bronze medal success in Tokyo three years ago, Brown became Great Britain's first skateboarding world champion at the age of 14 with victory at the World Championships in Sharjah last year.

She also hoped to represent Team GB in both surfing and skateboarding at this summer's Games in Paris, though sadly that particular dream came to an end when failing to qualify through the ISA World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico in March.

Sky Brown also attempted to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics in surfing but came just short at the ISA World Surfing Games

But that hasn't dampened Brown's excitement for the summer ahead.

"I'm so excited to be here in Paris and be able to skate with all my friends, it's super exciting," she said.

"The sport has grown so much since Tokyo and I can't wait to put on a good show for everyone.

"It's definitely super cool to be world champion, that's a big title and to be Britain's best is just crazy but honestly that doesn't change my mindset. My mind when I skate is just about having fun and showing my best.

"I like to skate beautifully and hopefully I can do that and show my dance routine."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.