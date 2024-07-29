Olympics 2024: Paris schedule, latest results, today’s events and start times, Team GB medal hopes

There are 19 gold medals up for grabs on day three at the 2024 Olympic Games. We look at where those medals will be won and which Brits will be in action on Monday.

Team GB athletes and medal hopes

Tom Daley will be joined by Noah Williams as the British pair compete for a medal in the men's 10m synchronised diving, with strong competition coming via China's triple world champions Lian Junjie and Hao Yang.

Seonaid McIntosh competes in the 10m air rifle event from 8.30am, before Michael Bargeron takes part in the men's event from 11am.

World champion Tom Pidcock also returns to action in the mountain biking cross-country event from 1.30pm, as he looks to defend the gold won in Tokyo, with Pidcock joined on Elancourt Hill by under-23 world champion Charlie Aldridge.

Adam Burgess, meanwhile, is among the medal hopes in the men's canoe slalom C1 event from 2.30pm, in which he will be up against Tokyo champion Benjamin Savsek.

Team GB's eventing team of Ros Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen are in a prime position for a medal going into the final day, with everything coming down to the show jumping competition at 12:15pm. The trio currently lead the team standings after accumulating 82.5 penalties, with Collett and McEwen also in contention for individual medals.

Max Whitlock, Joe Fraser, Jake Jarman, Harry Hepworth and Luke Whitehouse have a podium finish in their sights as they compete in the men's team gymnastics final from 4.30pm, having qualified third for the final.

There will be medals won in judo, with Lele Nairne competing in the women's -57kg and archery, as the men's team finals take place, featuring Team GB's Conor Hall, Tom Hall and Alex Wise.

Team GB will also be aiming for more success in the pool, following on from Adam Peaty's silver medal on Sunday, with 2023 world champion Matt Richards and Duncan Scott lining up in the men's 200m freestyle final.

Other Brits set to chase medals include Oliver Morgan in the men's 100m backstroke final and Angharad Evans in the women's 100m backstroke final.

Great Britain's women's rugby sevens side face South Africa as they try to secure a quarter-final spot and the women's hockey players take on Australia, while super-heavyweight Delicious Orie begins his Olympics campaign against Armenia's Davit Chaloyan.

Global stars in action

Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic face each other in round two of the men's tennis singles.

The two most successful male players of all time have played each other a record 59 times before - with Djokovic leading by one - but not since a quarter-final won by the Spaniard at the French Open two years ago.

Now they will meet on the same stage and for a second time at the Olympics, 16 years after Nadal edged a close contest in the semi-finals in Beijing.

Gold medal events and start times

0830: Shooting - Women's 10m Air Rifle

1000: Diving - Men's Synchronised 10m Platform (British interest: Tom Daley and Noah Williams)

1000: Equestrian - Eventing Team Jumping

1100: Shooting - Men's 10m Air Rifle

1310: Cycling Mountain Bike - Men's Cross-country (British interest: Tom Pidcock and Charlie Aldridge)

1400: Equestrian - Eventing Individual Jumping

1600: Judo - Women -57 kg

1600: Skateboarding - Men's Street

1611: Archery - Men's Team

1618: Judo - Men - 73kg

1620: Canoe Slalom - Men's Canoe Single

1630: Artistic Gymnastics - Men's Team (Team GB in contention)

1930: Swimming - Women's 400m Individual Medley

1940: Swimming - Men's 200m Freestyle (British interest: Matthew Richards and Duncan Scott)

2019: Swimming - Men's 100m Backstroke (British interest: Oliver Morgan)

2025: Swimming - Women's 100m Breaststroke (British interest: Angharad Evans)

2041: Swimming - Women's 200m Freestyle

2045: Fencing - Women's Sabre Individual

2110: Fencing - Men's Foil Individual

