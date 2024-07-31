Olympics 2024: Lauren Price backs 'absolute machine' Cindy Ngamba and GB's Chantelle Reid for Paris success

Lauren Price knows exactly what it takes to win an Olympic gold medal. The Welsh star triumphed at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

She thinks Cindy Ngamba and Chantelle Reid could potentially inherit her mantle as Olympic middleweight champion.

Ngamba, who trains with GB but will box for the refugee team, and Britain's Reid, both have their opening bouts at Paris 2024 on Wednesday.

Price, now a professional welterweight, is the reigning WBA world champion but trains at the GB gym in Sheffield and has travelled to France as a sparring partner for both Ngamba and Reid.

"Both of them looked great at the qualifier. Chantelle, she's got really fast hands. She's kind of like me really, she's a bit smaller, but she's got the speed," Price told Sky Sports.

"Then you've got Cindy on the front foot, she's got a really good engine as well and she's got a good boxing brain. Both girls I think they've got a great chance."

Ngamba has sparred with Price as well as other world champions like Savannah Marshall, Natasha Jonas and Chantelle Cameron.

Price gives her a glowing review.

"She's an absolute machine," she said of Ngamba.

"I believe if she's at her best there's a possibility she could win a gold medal definitely. I think that comes down to the experience of controlling your nerves on the big stage and the mental side of believing in yourself."

Price has an abundance of skill, but her temperament sets her apart. That was key to her Olympic success in Tokyo.

"That's the important thing," Price said. "I remember my semi-final against Nouchka [Fontijn] I lost the first round 3-2 and I think that's one of the most important things as a boxer - you kind of keep your cool.

"You don't just come out round two and start charging at them, even though you've got to win that round and pick it up, you've got to do it in a sensible way.

"At the higher level especially, a lot of it is the mental side of it. Are you going to control the bout? What shots are you going to score, eye-catchers for the judges? There's a thought process behind it.

"The main thing is staying relaxed in those situations."

After four losses for GB, and no wins yet at these Olympics, there is even more pressure on their remaining boxers.

They all have hard contests as well. Reid will box Morocco's Khadija Mardi at 11.50am on Wednesday. Mardi, who's dropped down to 75kgs, was a World champion gold medallist at 81&kgs.

Ngamba is in even deeper. She will box the 2022 middleweight World gold medallist Tammara Thibeault of Canada at 4pm.

GB men's light-middleweight Lewis Richardson will also box on Wednesday. He takes on Serbia's Russian-born Vakhid Abbasov, a European gold medallist, at 7.45pm.

Dealing with the weight of expectation is crucial. That was essential for Price's Olympic victory.

"I've always had pressure on me. Going into the Olympics, I was world No 1, I was expected to win gold. I had a lot of eyes on me, a lot of pressure on me, I've been in those situations a few times," she said.

"No matter what I achieve in life, I always keep my feet on the ground and you can't get too far ahead of yourself.

"I'd say take each fight as it comes, enjoy the occasion as well. There's a great team behind Team GB and boxing when it comes to support staff and that, so I'm sure everyone will look out for each other. I'd say believe in yourself. All the hard work's done.

"Just enjoy and when you're relaxed you perform better."

