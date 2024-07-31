Olympics 2024: Beth Potter wins bronze in women's triathlon after River Seine passes water quality tests

Beth Potter clinched Team GB's latest medal at the Paris Olympics as she raced to bronze in the women's triathlon on Tuesday morning.

Parisian Cassandre Beaugrand emerged victorious in a thriller as she stormed home with the support of her French fans ahead of Switzerland's Julie Derron.

Beaugrand crossed the line in a winning time of 1:54:55, six seconds ahead of Derron with Potter 15 seconds adrift and Emma Lombardi agonisingly missing out on a medal.

"I'm so happy, I was going for the gold but Cassandre and Julie were too good for me today," Potter told BBC Sport.

"I'm super happy to win bronze, I've come a long way in eight years, I'm so happy to be here.

"I feel like I did it for me but everybody who has helped me over the last eight years and who believed in me."

Olympic organisers cleared the triathlon to go-ahead in the early hours of Tuesday after the River Seine passed water testing amid concern over the levels of bacteria.

Results of the testing arrived at 3.20am and showed a reduction in bacteria levels after the men's triathlon had been postponed on Tuesday.

Great Britain's Tokyo runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown finished sixth after falling behind the lead pack during the run section, with Kate Waugh coming 15th.

It had been reigning champ Flora Duffy who set the tone when she raced into the lead during the swim, Potter though remaining on her tail as she left the water in fifth before a group of 10 formed at the front.

As had been the case earlier in the week, weather played its part once more as the rain-hit streets of Paris caused more chaos with a number of athletes coming off their bikes.

The race began to open up during the transition phase from the bike to run, Taylor-Brown among those to drop back and later admitting to having little left in the tank.

Beaugrand, driven by the noise of her French supporters, pulled away at the beginning of the final lap in the 10km run, a final group of four eventually seeing Lombardi miss out on a podium place as Potter secured bronze.

