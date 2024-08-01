Olympics 2024: Andy Murray's career comes to end as he and Dan Evans are beaten in Paris

Andy Murray's glittering tennis career drew to a close on Thursday as he and Dan Evans were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Paris Olympics at Roland Garros.

The British duo suffered a 6-2 6-4 defeat to the American pairing of Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz in what marks Murray's final game before retiring.

It proved something of a fitting Murray finale, the 37-year-old producing one last reminder of his trademark defiance as he and Evans kept themselves in the fight to prolong a second set in which they had trailed 4-1.

It would be one hurdle too many for a pair that had remarkably rescued five straight match points in their opening round match before saving two more in the second round.

Murray departs tennis as a two-time Olympic champion, a three-time Grand Slam champion, a former world No 1 and arguably Britain's greatest ever athlete.

Upon sealing the win Paul and Fritz joined the Roland Garros crowd in applauding Murray as he bid farewell to a sport in which he has cemented his legacy as an all-time great.

It comes weeks after Murray said goodbye to his home fans at Wimbledon, where he competed alongside brother Jamie in the doubles having elected against playing singles due to recent surgery.

