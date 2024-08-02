Olympics 2024: Ireland's Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan successfully defend lightweight men's double sculls title

Ireland rowers Fintan McCarthy and Paul O'Donovan completed back-to-back Olympic titles after defending the lightweight men's double sculls title in Paris.

The pair stormed to gold at Tokyo three years ago and repeated the feat with a brilliant performance at the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on Friday.

McCarthy and O'Donovan, who had qualified with the fastest time, trailed Greece and Italy in the early stages but eased past them before halfway and kept pushing to move away over the last 500 metres.

Image: McCarthy and O'Donovan pose with their medals

McCarthy and O'Donovan crossed the finishing line in 6:10.99, over two seconds clear of silver medallists Italy with Greece taking bronze.

O'Donovan said: "It was always in doubt for everyone else, no one believed we could do it coming into this competition and against all the odds we stuck with it, trained hard."

McCarthy added: "(Gold) was always the aim for sure. We said early in the week we had a rocky enough season, well I did. Paul is obviously as consistent as hell through the whole year...

"I was trying to keep under wraps the nerves and the doubts but coming out for the final there were no nerves. We had some really good rounds, I really felt like we were back at our best for this race."

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside a rolling blog and round-ups on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News' dedicated reporters on the scene will bring you updates as well as reaction from medal winners and more.

Launching in August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport at no extra cost.