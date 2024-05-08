Customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year at no extra cost; the scale of Sky Sports+ to be evident on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 season, with every game from the Championship, League One and League Two streamed live

Sky Sports+ launches in August to give more choice to fans via live streams, app and new channel

Sky Sports+ will give more choice to sports fans via live streams and a new dedicated channel, at no extra cost.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be transformational in the amount of choice sports fans will have access to via live streams on Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the improved Sky Sports App on mobile.

With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, both tennis Tours and men's Super League, Sky Sports customers can enjoy more than 50% more live sport this year.

Sky Sports+ will make it easier for fans to browse, discover and watch the sport they love, while the dedicated Sky Sports+ linear channel will showcase a selection of the best live sport.

Highlights include:

Four times as many matches from the EFL with all 72 teams featured more than 20 times per season.

Every match from the men's Super League.

Coverage from the ATP & WTA Tours and US Open Tennis.

PGA Tour golf and more.

Exclusive access to Sky's great sports documentaries.

Sky Sports+ offers the capability to show up to 100 events concurrently.

Customers can enjoy over 50% more live sport this year.

All of this comes at no extra cost.

Image: Watch your EFL team more than 20 times a season on Sky Sports+ from August

The scale of Sky Sports+ will be evident from the opening weekend of the 2024/25 EFL season, with every game from across all three divisions - the Championship, League One and League Two - streamed live, a first in broadcasting history.

Sky Sports+ comes at the start of a new long-term and landmark partnership with the EFL, with more than 1,000 EFL games a season featuring every team more than 20 times, and every Championship club on at least 24 occasions.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: "Exceptional sport, covered in an innovative and compelling way, has been a big part of our history. With the introduction of Sky Sports+, we are now able to offer sport fans more choice and an even better experience when watching the live action, at no extra cost.

"For the first time, we will broadcast every game live from across the EFL on the opening weekend. It's going to be a huge moment for football fans up and down the country and is a fitting way to kick-off our ground-breaking new partnership with the EFL.

"And this is just the beginning; Sky Sports+ unlocks the potential for us to keep evolving and finding new ways to deliver brilliant sport to our customers."

Image: Watch over 100 tennis tournaments across the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open

It's not just greater choice that subscribers can look forward to; Sky Sports+ will give exclusive access to Sky's great sports documentaries, such as the much-anticipated Darts documentary, two weeks before anyone else.

With new and enhanced features, the viewing experience will be more immersive for fans, giving greater optionality on how they watch their favourite sport. Live pause and rewind will be available on all concurrent streams, and the 'Recap' feature currently available for Premier League and Championship games will also be made available for EFL games shown on the Sky Sports+ linear channel.

Image: Watch every match from the men's Super League on Sky Sports+ from August

Once live, customers with a full Sky Sports subscription won't need to do a thing; Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience, across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and NOW.

The revamped Sky Sports App will also become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices with Sky Sports+ streams accessible via event centres in the app.

New personalisation features will help fans follow their favourite teams and competitions more easily. An improved multi-sports scores section will offer fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the usual seven-day football calendar. Refreshed design and navigation, including a much-requested dark mode will improve usability.

Image: Watch live sport on the revamped Sky Sports App, which boasts a refreshed design and navigation

Download the Sky Sports app now:

For instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels, non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership.

From August, this will also include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on demand catch-up content. As part of the Sky Sports+ launch, NOW members will also be able to pause and rewind live sports content for the first time.

Image: Non-Sky subscribers can buy a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership for instant, contract-free access

The full Sky Sports package includes an unrivalled line-up of sport and record audiences tuned in during 2023. Football fans can watch more coverage of domestic leagues with Sky Sports than any other broadcaster, including Premier League, EFL, SPFL, and WSL.

Through long-term deals, sport fans can continue to enjoy award-winning coverage of Formula 1 and cricket. 2024 has also seen the return of tennis and a ground-breaking Super League deal where every match will be covered live.

This, on top every golf Major, NFL, netball, darts, boxing, summer rugby union internationals, means that Sky Sports has something for every sports fan.