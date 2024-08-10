 Skip to content

Olympics 2024: USA men's basketball team win fifth straight gold medal after beating hosts France

There was no 'Miracle on the Seine' as USA claimed their fifth consecutive Olympic title in men's basketball by beating France 98-87 as Steph Curry and LeBron James produced fireworks for the 'Dream Team'

Saturday 10 August 2024 22:55, UK

United States' LeBron James (6) and United States' Stephen Curry (4) celebrates after scoring a basket against France during a men's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Image: LeBron James (6) and Steph Curry (4) inspired the US men's basketball team to a fifth straight gold medal at the Paris Olympics

Steph Curry and LeBron James produced fireworks as the USA claimed a fifth straight gold medal after beating hosts France in Paris.

Curry scored 24 points and led the way to a 98-87 win in the final, while Kevin Durant - the first four-time men's gold medallist in Olympic basketball history - scored 15, as did Devin Booker.

And LeBron James, wearing metallic gold shoes that needed no explanation, scored 14 as he won his fourth Olympic medal and third gold.

Victor Wembanyama, in his first Olympic final, was outstanding for France, scoring 26 points, while Guerschon Yabusele banked 20.

The result was the same as three years ago in the Tokyo Olympic gold medal game but for the French this loss cut a little deeper coming on home hardwood in front of a captivated nation.

France will get another shot at hoops glory on Sunday but the women's team will be even bigger underdogs against the mighty Americans who have not lost in the Olympics since 1992 and are chasing an eighth straight gold medal.

