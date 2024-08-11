Olympics 2024: Emma Finucane and Emily Campbell win bronze medals for Team GB on final day of Paris Games

Emma Finucane became the first British woman in 60 years to win three medals at a single Olympics as she took bronze in the individual sprint on the final day of the Paris Games.

The 21-year-old, the reigning world champion in this event, needed only two races to beat Dutch rider Hetty van de Wouw in a best-of-three format.

Finucane was part of the British team sprint squad that won gold on Monday, and then followed it up with keirin bronze on Thursday, with her latest success making her the first British woman to win three medals in an Olympics since Mary Rand in 1964.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cyclist Katy Marchant says she knew Team GB were capable of something special after winning gold in the women's team sprint, smashing the world record three times in the process

It was one of two medals won by Team GB on the final day, as Emily Campbell won bronze in the women's 81kg and over weightlifting competition, leaving Great Britain with a final medal total of 65 one more than they won at the Tokyo Games.

"Honestly, it feels amazing," Finucane said. "I know I had the expectation on me coming into these Games but honestly, a gold and two bronzes is more than I could have expected. It's been such a rollercoaster this week."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

New Zealand's Ellesse Andrews stormed to gold, comfortably beating Lea Friedrich in the final after seeing off Finucane in the semi-finals. Team GB's Sophie Capewell won the classification race to claim fifth spot.

Campbell celebrates bronze with cartwheel!

Emily Campbell celebrated with a cartwheel after clinching bronze in the women's +81kg category to become the first British weightlifter to win two Olympic medals in over half a century.

Image: Emily Campbell was Team GB's 65th and final Olympic medal in Paris

The 30-year-old set a new combined personal best of 288kg over snatch and clean-and-jerk disciplines to finish behind defending champion Li Wenwen of China, and 21-year-old Hyejeong Park of South Korea.

Campbell's respective totals of 126kg and 162kg in each respective category were also personal bests as she finished with a cumulative score five kilograms better than the one that sealed her silver medal in Tokyo.

"The field today was a lot tougher than in Tokyo," Campbell said. "I really had to pull it out of the bag and this road has been really long. We have had a tough year building up, a tough 18 months really, so I could not be more elated with my performance. You can't really complain with a personal best."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

China's Li, who was forced to withdraw prior to last year's World Championship due to injury, took gold with a total of 309kg that, while some way off her best, was easily enough to see off the challenge of rising star Park by 10kg.

Carlin ends Team GB's winning streak in men's keirin

Jack Carlin crashed out of the men's keirin final in what turned into a painful competition for Team GB. He initially struggled to get up after the high-speed incident on the final bend of the race but eventually walked off the track without the need for the waiting stretcher.

The Scot had been caught at the back of the group and was fighting to make up ground when Japanese rider Shinji Nakano and Malaysia's Muhammad Sahrom tangled in front of him and left him with nowhere to go but down.

Image: Jack Carlin missed out on a medal in the men's keirin event

Carlin's team-mate Hamish Turnbull crashed heavily in his semi-final after trying to avoid an incident involving Germany's Luca Spiegel, with Turnbull not taking part in the race to determine the 7th to 12th places.

Victory went to Dutchman Harrie Lavreysen, who wore all three of his gold medals on the podium after also winning in the team sprint and individual event, marking the first time since 2004 that the men's keirin hasn't been won by a British rider.

Neah Evans could only manage 15th in the women's omnium, having crashed in the opening scratch race, as American Jennifer Valente took gold.

French misses out on pentathlon defence with illness

Defending champion Kate French pulled out of the women's modern pentathlon final due to illness, despite qualifying comfortably from Saturday's semi-final and being among the favourites for a medal.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Team-mate Kerenza Bryson, who set an Olympic record in winning her semi-final, was unable to match her performance in any of the five events and eventually struggled to a ninth-place finish.

"I came here to try and get a medal," Bryson said. "My performances this season and how I was feeling, I really thought I was capable of one. I didn't quite put in the performance I knew I was capable of."

Elsewhere, Sifan Hassan completed a remarkable week with Olympic gold in the women's marathon, setting an Olympic record time of two hours 22 minutes and 55 seconds barely 36 hours after claiming third spot in the 10,000 metres final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sifan Hassan has become the only woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in the 5,000m, 10,000m and a marathon

The Ethiopia-born Dutch runner, who also clinched bronze in the 5,000m on Tuesday, defeated Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa by three seconds in a sprint finish, while Great Britain's Clara Evans posted a season's best as she finished in 46th spot.

Compatriot Rose Harvey was 78th and Calli Hauger-Thackery did not finish.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.