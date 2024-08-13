Olympics 2024: Team GB runner Rose Harvey completed women's marathon with broken leg in Paris

Team GB runner Rose Harvey has revealed that she completed the Paris Olympics women's marathon with a broken leg.

The 31-year-old finished 78th in Sunday's race, clocking a time of two hours, 51 minutes and three seconds.

"This was far from the Olympics I dreamed of, but still an experience of a lifetime," Harvey wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her on crutches after arriving back in the UK.

"I was so excited to step on that stage, show that I had what it takes to be part of Team GB and most importantly, do everyone proud who has helped me get to this point.

"And just a couple of weeks ago, it was looking so good. Training had been stellar. Then I developed a bit of tightness in my hip.

"My incredible team and I put in so much work to make the start line fit and healthy, and we were all optimistic that with a bit of race day adrenaline I would be able to run the race I knew I had in me.

"A couple of miles in, I quickly realised that wasn't going to happen. The next 24 miles were a painful battle. It turns out I had stress fractured my femur."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Harvey, whose personal best in the marathon is 2:23:21, continued: "In any other race, I would have stopped and there were so many moments when I thought I couldn't take another step. The downhills were hell.

"But despite that most of my race goals having slipped away, there was still a tiny part of my Olympic dream that I could hang on to - and that was finishing the Olympic marathon.

"I couldn't give up. I kept telling myself to smile, soak up the energy of the incredible crowds and just put one foot in front of the other.

"It was heartbreaking. But being part of the Olympics is something I'll never forget and being able to share the race with so many of my amazing friends and family meant the world to me."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.