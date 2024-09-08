Paralympics 2024: ParalympicsGB surpass Tokyo achievements by winning 124 medals - including 49 gold - in Paris

ParalympicsGB rounded off a glittering Games in Paris with two gold medals on the final day of competition, cementing their second-place finish in the medal table for the third consecutive Paralympics.

They took their overall tally to 124 medals - 49 gold, 44 silver and 31 bronze - to finish only behind China in the overall table, with ParalympicsGB securing eight more golds than they won in Tokyo.

The British team also equalled another record set then in Tokyo by winning medals across 18 of the 19 sports the team competed in, the highest of any nation ever, with more than half of the 215 athletes in the team also reaching the podium.

Image: Great Britain finished second in the Paralympics medal table

Penny Briscoe OBE, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission at Paris 2024, said: "ParalympicsGB have achieved so many milestones at these Games. I could not be more proud of every single team member for their fantastic performances across 11 thrilling days of competition here in Paris.

"To finish these Games with 49 gold medals and 124 overall - surpassing what we achieved in Tokyo - is testament to our incredible athletes, coaches and support staff and the years and months of dedicated hard work they all put in.

"Every Paralympic Games we see competition from around the world getting tougher and tougher, so to return home with so many fantastic performances from across the entire team really is so special."

Who impressed for Paralympics GB?

The gold medal rush began in the pool with Games' debutant Poppy Maskill in the 100m butterfly S14 and continued throughout the eleven days of competition. Day four was a notable highlight as ParalympicsGB won 12 gold medals - the greatest number in a single day this century.

Day nine saw the team claim their 42nd gold medal - surpassing the number won in Tokyo with two more days of competition still to go.

Image: Poppy Maskill won three gold and two silver medals during the Paralympics in Paris

Maskill's medal haul of three gold and two silver medals made her the most successful athlete in the team, while ParalympicsGB's youngest athlete, 13-year-old Iona Winnifrith, won her first Paralympic medal after securing a silver in the 100m breaststroke SB7.

Another name for the future is undoubtedly 14-year-old Bly Twomey who claimed two Para table tennis bronze medals, in the women's singles WS7 as well as doubles WS14 with Fliss Pickard.

Dame Sarah Storey already had 18 Paralympic medals to her name by the time Winnifrith was born - with ParalympicsGB's most decorated Paralympian ever adding to her incredible tally her ninth Games, with two further Para cycling gold medals around the roads of the French capital.

ParalympicsGB's Para triathlon and Para canoe squads enjoyed their most successful Games to date, while the swimming squad claimed no fewer than 18 golds - their highest number this century.

Every member of ParalympicsGB's 10-strong rowing squad won medals in Paris, including 26-year-old Lauren Rowles - who made history by becoming the first Para rower to claim consecutive gold medals at three Games.

Triathlon's Clare Cashmore and equestrian's Natasha Baker both reached double-digits in terms of Paralympic medals with 10 apiece across six and four Games respectively - taking the total number of ParalympicsGB athletes with 10 or more medals up to 40.

At the Stade de France, home of the Para athletics events, Hannah Cockroft notched up her ninth Paralympic gold, a winning record that began at London 2012.

Image: Hannah Cockcroft impressed for ParalympicsGB to continue her impressive Paralympics career

There was also golden glory for vision-impaired javelin thrower Dan Pembroke, who retained his Paralympic title with a world record to boot.

Para archer Jodie Grinham arrived in Paris seven months pregnant, determined to show the world that competing while pregnant was no hurdle to success and returned home with Paralympic gold and bronze medals to her name.

Briscoe added: "The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games have been memorable for so many reasons beyond the amazing performances we have seen on the field of play.

"The Paris 2024 organisers have provided us with experiences that will live in our hearts forever - from spectacular venues to amazing volunteers, our hosts have made these a Games to remember."

