Paralympics: Dame Sarah Storey wins 19th gold medal and not ruling out appearing in 2028 Games at age of 50

Dame Sarah Storey has refused to rule out competing at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles at the age of 50 after claiming her 19th gold and 30th medal in total by winning a thrilling women's cycling road race in Paris.

The 46-year-old fought back late in the 71km event on Friday morning, pipping French teenager Heidi Gaugain - 27 years her junior - on the line to snatch her second gold of the Games after also beating Gaugain to win the time trial.

Storey has 14 Paralympic golds in cycling to go with five in her previous event swimming, having first competed at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Asked whether she would be back in four years' time, Storey said: "Who knows? Never say never to anything. I need to enjoy this first.

"This just needs to sink in because it was one of the most exciting races that we've had and from the word go it was full gas. I'm just thankful that my wheel was in front at the finish."

Reflecting on edging Gaugain, with the pair recording identical times of one hour, 54 minutes and 24 seconds but Storey winning by a tyre on the line, the Briton said: "The lap before, a coach of hers shouted from the other side of the road 'next lap on the left'.

"He shouted 'go' and I went, too.

Image: Storey beat France's Heidi Gaugain in a thrilling finish to the road race

"It was just a matter of holding her while she continued her acceleration, it was a long way out. It was the only tactic she could use because I have the fastest sprint.

"The key is not to be afraid to lose a bike race. I'm not afraid to lose. I have to trust myself and not over-think things, just go on instinct sometimes. I just wanted to see what I had to respond.

"You put yourself out there every time you get on the start line and I keep doing that and keep finding ways to win a bike race, so long may that continue."

