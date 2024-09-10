Rebecca Cheptegei: Man accused of fatally burning Olympian dies in hospital

This article contains references that some may find distressing ; Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei died after petrol attack, allegedly by former boyfriend; Cheptegei finished 44th in women's marathon at 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris

Rebecca Cheptegei died of her injuries earlier this month

The man accused of fatally burning a Ugandan Olympian has also died.

Rebecca Cheptegei died on September 5 after she was left severely injured following an alleged dispute in Kenya over land.

Dickson Ndiema, her alleged attacker and former partner, died on Monday night at the intensive care unit where he had been admitted after also suffering injuries in the attack.

It was at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, the same facility where Cheptegei was treated.

Cheptegei suffered burns to 80 per cent of her body, while Ndiema reportedly suffered over 30 per cent burns.

He was accused of buying a can of petrol, pouring it on her and setting her on fire during a disagreement.

Ms Cheptegei's parents told Kenyan news outlet The Star their daughter bought land in Trans Nzoia to be near the country's many athletic training centres.

A report filed by the local chief says the couple were heard fighting over the land where the house was built, before the fire started.

Ms Cheptegei recently competed in the marathon at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she finished 44th.

The president of the International Olympic Committee said her participation had been a source of "inspiration".

"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn about Rebecca Cheptegei's death following the horrible attack against her. Rebecca's participation in the Paris 2024 women's marathon was a source of inspiration, pride and joy," Thomas Bach said.

The Ugandan Athletics Federation also paid tribute to Cheptegei in a message on X and described their shock at her death, saying: "As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace."

Donald Rukare, Uganda's Olympic Committee chief, added: "This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure."

Cheptegei also finished 14th in the marathon at the 2023 World Championships.