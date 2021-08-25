Tokyo Paralympics: ParalympicsGB's medal winners

Teenager Toni Shaw won a bronze medal on her Paralympic Games debut

Here's the full list of ParalympicsGB's medal winners at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

ParalympicsGB arrived in Tokyo with 42 returning Paralympians and 43 Paralympic champions.

The opening day of the Games delivered further titles and this page will be updated over the course of the 12 days of action in Tokyo.

Gold

Dame Sarah Storey - C5 3000m individual pursuit

Dame Sarah Storey celebrating her 15th Paralympic gold medal

Dame Sarah Storey secured ParalympicsGB's first gold medal of the Games after winning the C5 3000m individual pursuit title.

The 43-year-old won a 15th Paralympic gold medal in dominant fashion inside the Izu Velodrome, having broken her own world record in qualifying.

In the final, she then caught compatriot and opponent Crystal Lane-Wright to secure gold.

Silver

Stephen Bate and pilot Adam Duggleby - B 4000m individual pursuit

Stephen Bate (L) and his pilot Adam Duggleby awarding each other with their silver medals

Stephen Bate and his pilot Adam Duggleby pushed hard in the final of the B 4000m individual pursuit, however the Netherlands' Tristan Bangma and Patrick Bos ultimately overpowered them.

Bangma and Bos set a new world record in qualifying and continued to fly when they met Bate and Duggleby in the final.

Crystal Lane-Wright - C5 3000m individual pursuit

In a repeat of their final from the Rio Paralympic Games, Crystal Lane-Wright faced Storey again and this time around, was reeled in by the impressive 43-year-old.

However, Lane-Wright did produce a personal best time in qualifying and her silver medal adds to the silver and bronze that she won in Rio.

Reece Dunn - 100m Butterfly S14

Reece Dunn is making his Paralympic Games debut

Reece Dunn set a new Paralympic record in qualifying and is the world record holder for the 100m Butterfly S14 event, however Brazilian Gabriel Bandiera produced a stunning swim in the final and edged out gold.

After the final Dunn said that he knew it would go down to the final five metres and despite being disappointed by his finish, he was happy nonetheless.

Tully Kearney - 200m Freestyle S5

In a personal best time, Tully Kearney won a silver in the first event of her Paralympic Games debut.

Kearney led for much of the race however the defending champion - Zhang Li - produced a stunning finish and reeled her in during the closing stages.

Bronze

Toni Shaw - 400m Freestyle S9

In her first Games, 18-year-old Toni Shaw finished with a lifetime best time of 4:39.32.

She narrowly missed out on breaking the British record by three one hundredths of a second. Australia's Lakeisha Patterson took gold and Hungary's Zsofia Konkoly silver.