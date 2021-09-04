Tokyo Paralympics: Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley claim doubles silver while Gordon Reid wins bronze

Britain's Jordanne Whiley (left) and Lucy Shuker were outclassed in the women's doubles final in Tokyo

British wheelchair tennis pair Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley won Paralympic silver, while Gordon Reid won the all-British bronze medal men's singles match in Tokyo.

Shuker and Whiley were beaten in straight sets in just over an hour after being outclassed by Holland's Diede De Groot and Aniek Van Koot in the women's doubles final at Ariake Tennis Park, losing 6-0 6-1.

Despite Saturday's comprehensive defeat, second place on the podium was an upgrade for the GB duo, who claimed bronze at both London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Van Koot and De Groot were on opposite sides of the net for the gold medal match in Brazil five years ago, with the former coming out on top alongside Jiske Griffioen, while the latter was partnered by Marjolein Buis.

They combined to devastating effect this time around as second seeds Shuker and Whiley were unable to gain a foothold in a match which swiftly became a formality.

De Groot had already claimed the singles title in Japan following Friday's victory over home favourite Yui Kamiji while for Van Koot, the win was revenge after losing out on individual bronze to Whiley.

Later on Saturday, Reid won the all-British bronze medal singles match against doubles partner Alfie Hewett.

The duo were left devastated on Friday after suffering a second successive doubles final defeat to French pair Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer.

Rio champion Reid had beaten Hewett in the singles final five years ago and history was repeated - albeit with less at stake - as the Scotsman edged a tight encounter 6-4 3-6 7-5 in two hours and 22 minutes to secure another trip to the podium.

