US Open: Carlos Alcaraz shocks Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the fourth round in New York

Carlos Alcaraz stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the US Open fourth round (Garrett Ellwood/USTA)

New York acclaimed a new tennis star as 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stunned third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The Spaniard has already been hailed as Rafael Nadal's successor and he seized his chance on the big stage in superb fashion with a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 0-6 7-6 (7-5) victory.

He said: "I have no words to explain how I'm feeling right now. I just don't know what happened out there in the court. I can't believe that I beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in an epic match.

"For me, it's a dream come true."

Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed a rollercoaster encounter, with Alcaraz pegged back having led by a set and 3-0 but then recovering from 5-2 down to win the third set on a tie-break.

French Open finalist Tsitsipas had come under fire for the timing and length of his toilet breaks, with Andy Murray heavily criticising him following their first-round match, and the Flushing Meadows crowd turned on the Greek after he left court after losing the third.

But Alcaraz was not finished, and the teenager turned on the style again in the decider before coming through the final tie-break after four hours and six minutes.

He is the youngest man to reach the last 16 in New York since Michael Chang and Pete Sampras in 1989, and he should have high hopes of going further, with unseeded German Peter Gojowczyk up next.

Tsitsipas, who has labelled those "completely false" and says he has been made the villain "for no reason", says he feels he has been misunderstood.

He said: "I'm not pretending that everyone loves me. My intentions are not to be loved by everyone. Every person can choose their favourite player, pick a side. I felt that way, but I kind of have ignored it.

"Because people don't know, that's the thing. When people are not really in the sport and don't know what is happening, I mean, all these accusations have been completely false.

"Then the crowd here, I guess these two things were the most intense that took place here. I was surprised in a way. I don't really let myself take me down because I'm out there playing my game. I mean, fan support is important, but I just need to go out there and perform. It doesn't matter at that point.

"I know all of these things have been against me for no reason. I took my toilet break as a normal athlete. Might have taken a bit longer than other athletes.

"But if there is a rule that says there's a specific amount of time that you are allowed to take, then I would probably try and follow that protocol, that rule, and stay within the guidelines and try and follow it as much as possible.

"But I feel like people, they don't understand. They are here for the show. They want to watch tennis. They're very impatient, especially the new generation. They just want to get it done quick.

"For me, the only thing I did is change from wet clothes to dry clothes. Apparently, it's a huge issue."

