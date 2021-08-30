Tokyo Paralympics: Andrew Small, Phoebe Paterson Pine strike gold for Great Britain in men's T33 100m and archery

Andrew Small won gold in the men's T33 100m final and Phoebe Paterson Pine won gold in archery

Wheelchair racer Andrew Small grabbed Paralympic gold for Great Britain after blitzing his rivals in the men's T33 100m final.

Small powered to victory in a time of 17.73 seconds on day six of the Games after flying out of the blocks at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

The blistering start proved crucial as defending champion Ahmad Almutairi of Kuwait threatened to snatch victory by closing the sizeable gap, only to cross the line a tenth of a second behind.

Small's success was an upgrade on the bronze he won behind Almutairi at Rio 2016, with third place on the podium on this occasion going to his GB team-mate Harri Jenkins in a season's best 18.55secs.

Small claimed top spot in a time of 17.73 seconds

"I entered the race, I don't ever expect outcomes, I just go and do it and see what happens and hey ho this is where we got," the 28-year-old told Channel 4.

"I normally have a Garfield brought to me where 'I hate Mondays', so I may have to change that now."

Victory for Small brought ParalympicsGB's 24th gold of the Games.

Another Briton, James Freeman, finished fourth of the five racers in 19.69secs.

Paterson Pine wins archery gold

Phoebe Paterson Pine struck Paralympic archery gold after winning the battle of the Brits by eliminating defending champion Jess Stretton en route to glory in Tokyo.

Games debutant Paterson Pine began a memorable day with a tense 141-140 success over her world number one compatriot in the second round of the women's individual compound.

"I'm really bad at maths so I had no idea what I actually needed," she said.

"I saw I shot an eight and was like, 'Oh my goodness, I shot an eight. That's horrible'. And then I realised I needed that to win and thought, 'Maybe that's not too bad'.

"I naturally cannot keep up with score but that's kind of good in a way. It means I didn't have to sit there and think, 'I need to hit this'. I was able to go through my normal process and do my shot routine.

"I still almost feel I'm living in a dream and it won't settle until I'm with family or looking at the aftermath on my phone."

Patterson Pine celebrates winning her archery gold

The 23-year-old, who has spina bifida, took Stretton's crown with a 134-133 win over Chile's Mariana Zuniga Varela in the decisive contest, having also beaten France's Julie Chupin and Italian Maria Andrea Virgilio in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Stretton won gold in Rio aged just 16 and was favourite going into the match after seeding first in ranking, which included a Paralympic record score.

Elsewhere on Monday, powerlifter Louise Sugden won bronze in the women's -86kg division.

Former wheelchair basketball player Sugden's best lift of 131kg was the same as fourth-placed Egyptian Amany Ali but the 37-year-old Briton took the podium place due to being more than a kilogram lighter than her rival.