Russian Paralympic Committee says athlete ban in Beijing 'contradicts all Paralympic movement premises'

IPC president Andrew Parsons confirms both Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from competing at the 2022 Paralympics after they reversed their decision following an outcry from other competing nations

The Russian Paralympic Committee says the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Winter Paralympics contradicts "all Paralympic movement premises" and has also hit out at IOC president Thomas Bach.

Competitors from Russia and Belarus were initially going to be allowed to compete in Beijing this month as neutrals following the invasion of Ukraine.

But the International Paralympic Committee has subsequently changed its mind after a number of protests, including from the British Paralympic Association.

Russia were due to be represented by 71 athletes at the Paralympics - which starts on Saturday after Friday's opening ceremony - while Belarus had entered 12, none of which are now permitted to take part.

The Russian Paralympic Committee said it considered an appeal but has now decided to withdraw its athletes from China.

The International Olympic Committee had requested earlier this week all Russian and Belarusian athletes be excluded from international competitions, which the RPC says "lead to the degradation and collapse of the entire global sport".

IOC president Bach has said there is no commitment to lift sanctions on Russian and Belarusian competitors even if a peace deal is agreed.

Russian Paralympic Committee statement

"The Russian Paralympic Committee has carefully studied all the arguments according to which Russian athletes are deprived of the right to participate in the Games in Beijing.

"None of them stand up to criticism - the decision is politically motivated, it contradicts all Paralympic movement premises, and clearly and explicitly shows everyone that, unfortunately, double standards have become the norm for modern sports.

"The current situation also makes it clear to everyone: strong rivals, which the Russian team has always been and will be, are not needed today.

"The recommendations by the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, lead to the degradation and collapse of the entire global sport.

"After receiving the IPC's decision on the team's non-admission to the Games, the RPC involved leading Russian and foreign law firms to conduct a legal examination of the possibility for the RPC to apply to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and to obtain a positive decision during the fast-tracked proceedings.

"Unfortunately, Article 2.9 of the Paralympic Games Section of the IPC Rules does not allow this. According to it, the IPC 'can, at its sole discretion, ban any athlete from participation without giving reasons'. Also, the IPC constitution lacks an arbitration clause allowing the RPC to apply to the CAS to resolve disputes.

"The Executive Committee of the RPC and the Headquarters of the RPC at the XIII Paralympic Games, which includes the presidents of the federations and senior coaches in winter Paralympic sports, decided to reserve the right to apply to the appropriate international and national courts when the RPC considers it timely and necessary. The RPC is asking for help and support from the World Disability Union and Rehabilitation International.

"The Russian Paralympic Committee and its athletes currently do not consider it possible or reasonable to stay in Beijing and are planning to leave the Winter Games capital, the city of wonderful people, in the near future.

"The Russian team, the leadership of the Russian Paralympic Committee, the entire Russian Paralympic family sincerely thanks everyone who supports them in this challenging time.

"As well as the organising committee of the Beijing Games and the volunteers of the Paralympics - even though our stay here was short-term, thanks to them it was as comfortable and positive as possible.

"Our team has been and remains committed to the principles of true Paralympicism, the purpose of which is to enable Paralympic athletes to achieve sporting excellence, to inspire and fascinate the world."

IPC put in 'unique and impossible position'

In a statement on Thursday, IPC president Andrew Parsons said: "At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix. However, by no fault of its own the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many Governments are having an influence on our cherished event.

"The IPC is a membership-based organisation, and we are receptive to the views of our member organisations.

"When our members elected the board in December 2021 it was to maintain and uphold the principles, values, and rules of the Paralympic Movement. As board members that is a responsibility and duty we take extremely seriously.

"In taking our decision yesterday we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic Movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the movement what it is today.

"However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.

"In the last 12 hours an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful. They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Multiple NPCs, some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete.

"Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable.

"First and foremost, we have a duty as part of the Paralympic mission, enshrined in the constitution, to guarantee and supervise the organisation of successful Paralympic Games, to ensure that in sport practiced within the Paralympic Movement the spirit of fair play prevails, violence is banned, the health risk of the athletes is managed and fundamental ethical principles are upheld.

"With this in mind, and in order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus."

"To the Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce. You are victims of your governments' actions.

"Athlete welfare is and always will be a key concern for us. As a result of today's decision 83 Para athletes are directly impacted by this decision.

"However, if RPC and NPC Belarus remain here in Beijing then nations will likely withdraw. We will likely not have a viable Games. If this were to happen, the impact would be far wider reaching.

"I hope and pray that we can get back to a situation when the talk and focus is fully on the power of sport to transform the lives of persons with disabilities, and the best of humanity."

'IPC has come to right decision'

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has welcomed the IPC's reconsideration having expressed her disappointment in the governing body's original stance and called for a complete ban of Russian and Belarussian athletes.

"I am pleased that the IPC has now come to the right decision and answered our call to ban Russian and Belarus athletes in response to Putin's barbaric, senseless invasion," said Dorries.

"The welfare of all the other competing athletes is of utmost importance and we are pleased the IPC also recognise that. The whole country will be fully behind our ParalympicsGB team at the Games.

"I will discuss the international sporting response and further measures we can take to isolate the Russian regime with my international counterparts later today."