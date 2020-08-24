Hannah Cockroft on COVID-19 concerns for Tokyo Paralympics: I value my life more than a medal

Five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft has admitted she may pull out of the rearranged Games if the coronavirus pandemic is not under control.

The Tokyo Paralympics would have been due to start on Tuesday had they not been postponed until August 2021 amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Cockroft, who is the reigning T34 champion over 100, 400 and 800 metres, wants to race in Japan but stressed her health would take priority.

She said: "If this is all carrying on in a year, I don't know if I will go. I value my life more than a medal, everyone would. For Rio there was the whole scare of the Zika virus and some chose not to go to Rio and that's sad.

"The biggest worry is the Games won't go ahead at all. If it's not under control it'll be very difficult to put us in the village and ask us to push our bodies to the limit.

"I've been quite lucky, I don't think I've got any underlying health issues, but I've got a lot of friends on the team who have had to be mindful of that. It will be unfair because we go there wanting to be the best athlete we can be.

"If you're having to ease off training so you're not getting ill, you're not going to the Games at your best. I would hate to do that.

"I trust all the authorities involved that they'll put us first and remember we're disabled people and put our best interests at heart.

"I think the Games will go ahead, but I have to think that because I don't know what I'd do if they weren't going to."

Cockroft, who is due to compete in the women's 400m wheelchair race at the British Championships in Manchester in September, will leave it until the last minute to make a decision over her Tokyo plans.

The 28-year-old said: "I will train as hard as I can for as long as I can, even if there's no guarantee of a Games.

"I wouldn't want them to make a decision too soon if the Games weren't going to go ahead, because everything is so up in the air. You wouldn't want to get to the time of the Games and someone say, 'Oh, they could have gone ahead'. That would be the worst.

"If it got to getting on the plane and I wasn't comfortable that would be the day I decide. Whatever they decide they're going to get backlash."

Storey: No point being overly emotional

On the day when the Paralympic Games should have been getting under way in Tokyo, Dame Sarah Storey plans to be riding her bike to a campsite in Derbyshire.

The 14-time Paralympic gold medal winner will not mark either the day the competition was supposed to start, or the fact that it is now one year to go until the rearranged Games are due to start.

"It's just another day," Storey said. "It won't feel any different. The event has been moved so there's no point being overly emotional about these things. There's a lot worse things happening in the world...

"For the first time last year, I did my own year-to-go countdown, so more fool me. I won't be doing that this year."

Instead, there will be another outing for the family motorhome, which has been getting a workout during the pandemic.

"We've been going on little trips each week during the school holidays," said Storey, who has two children, Louisa and Charlie, with former Paralympic cyclist Barney Storey.

"It's been a bit of an adventure. I get to ride my bike to these places, and we've got a wi-fi router in the motorhome now so I can work there and it's proper multi-tasking."

Between running the Storey Racing road team and serving as the active travel commissioner for the Sheffield City Region, Storey has plenty to keep her occupied, but Tokyo remains the main focus.

Storey needs three gold medals to overhaul the British Paralympic record set by swimmer Mike Kenny during the 1970s and 1980s, and all things being equal, has every reason to be confident she can take them in Japan.

"I am the world champion in the 3,000m, the road race and the road time trial at the moment and I am Paralympic champion in those events," she said with no hint of arrogance.

"When I've raced those events I have not been beaten, the only time someone else has had those gold medals is when I've been away having a baby. There is a lot of history for me in those three events."