Paralympic Games: First openly transgender competitor expects to receive 'love' in Paris

The Paralympics' first openly transgender athlete expects to receive "love" in Paris and says it is "only fair" she is allowed to compete.

Visually-impaired Italian runner Valentina Petrillo, who transitioned in 2019, has attracted criticism ahead of her participation in the women's T12 200m and 400m events.

The 50-year-old previously won 11 national titles in the men's category.

Petrillo says she has learnt to deal with "jealousy" and has "nothing to fear" after concerns about her inclusion were raised by fellow athletes, including rival T12 runner Katrin Mueller-Rottgardt.

"Honestly, I can't wait to be in Paris and race on that beautiful purple track and in front of all that enthusiastic crowd," Petrillo told Spanish sports website Relevo.

"I think there will be a lot more love for me than I can imagine.

"It's only fair that each of us can express ourselves in our own gender. Sport should teach us the value of inclusion and this is fundamental for people's happiness."

German athlete Mueller-Rottgardt suggested 200m opponent Petrillo, who won two bronze medals at last year's World Para Athletics Championships, may have a physical advantage due to having "lived and trained as a man for a long time".

Round one of the women's T12 400m is scheduled for Monday, September 2 at Stade de France, with the final the following day.

The 200m races take place on September 6 and 7 at the same venue.

"I have learned to let go of what I cannot control," continued Petrillo.

"I am now psychologically stronger than I was some time ago and this is also due to the support of my psychologist. People always criticise, for whatever reason and that is why in my case, they are even more likely to do so.

"I gradually understood that you have to live with people's envy and jealousy, unfortunately. But, for my part, I am aware that what I do is real and therefore I have nothing to fear.

"I am absolutely aware of the social and cultural value of my presence in Paris 2024. I will do everything possible to rise to the occasion and achieve a sporting result of a certain competitive value."

International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons has said Petrillo, who was diagnosed with Stargardt disease - a genetic eye condition - aged 14, is welcome in Paris under current World Para Athletics policies.

However, Parsons would like to see the sporting world "unite" on its transgender policies.

Currently, there is no unified position towards transgender inclusion, with the IPC allowing international sport governing bodies to set their own policies.

Under World Para Athletics' rules, an athlete who is legally recognised as a woman is eligible to compete in the category for which their impairment qualifies them.