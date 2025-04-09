Adam Peaty: Three-time Olympic champion to compete at 2028 Games in Los Angeles

Three-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty has announced his intention to compete at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles following the addition of the 50-metre breaststroke to the swimming programme.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday officially approved the inclusion of six new events for LA28 - the men's and women's 50m backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly.

Peaty is a three-time world and four-time European champion in 50m breaststroke.

The 30-year-old posted on Instagram: "50m sprint events have just been added to @la28games which confirms my attempt to be at my fourth Olympic Games.

"This is the best result for our incredible sport and will allow more people to be part of it and stay in it much longer. Thank you @world_aquatics for this amazing decision.

"I've got a good feeling about these next three years."

Peaty won the Olympic 100m breaststroke title on debut at Rio 2016 before retaining it at Tokyo 2020, in addition to claiming 4x100m mixed medley gold in Japan.

Amid physical issues, including a positive Covid test, the 30-year-old had to settle for breaststroke silver in Paris last year as Italian swimmer Nicolo Martinenghi took his crown.

Females set to outnumber males in Olympics landmark in 2028

Image: Emma Hayes led the United States Women's Soccer Team to Olympic gold at Paris 2024

Los Angeles 2028 is set to feature more female athletes than male in a landmark moment for the Olympic Games.

A total of 10,500 athletes will compete across 31 sports in the initial programme - the same as Paris 2024.

With gender equality a key consideration, the IOC announced on Wednesday an approved quota of 5,333 places for women and 5,167 for men.

Across the five new sports proposed by the LA28 organising committee and supported by the IOC - baseball/softball, T20 cricket, flag football, lacrosse and squash - there will be a further 322 places for female athletes and 376 for male competitors.

For the first time in Olympic history, all team sports will have at least the same number of women's teams as men's teams.

Image: Los Angeles 2028 Olympics campaign. Picture credit: ENCA.

Two female teams have been added to the water polo programme, making it 12 for each gender, while an additional women's weight category ensures gender parity in boxing.

Meanwhile, the women's football competition will increase from 12 to 16 teams, with the men's tournament reducing from 16 to 12.

Speaking following a meeting of the governing body's executive board in Lausanne, Switzerland, IOC sports director Kit McConnell said: "This programme really gives a powerful platform and promotion of female athletes for the first time in Olympic history.

"There will be more quota places available for qualification for women than for men, reaching full gender equality in boxing and water polo, to add to all of the other sports we've achieved gender equality in Paris."

The 2028 event is scheduled to take place from July 14-30.