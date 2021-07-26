Tokyo 2020: Japan's Momiji Nishiya, 13, claims first-ever Olympic gold in women's street skateboarding

Japan's Momiji Nishiya made history by claiming the first-ever Olympic gold medal in the women's street skateboarding

Thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya claimed the first-ever Olympic gold medal in women's street skateboarding on Monday.

Her victory completes a sweep of golds for hosts Japan in the street event after Yuto Horigome won the men's competition.

The sport, which is making its debut in Tokyo, saw Nishiya top the podium with a score of 15.26 ahead of fellow 13-year-old Rayssa Leal of Brazil, while Funa Nakayama, 16, secured bronze.

The result meant Leal missed out on becoming the youngest-ever Olympic champion, settling instead for becoming the youngest medallist at a Games in 85 years.

Attention will soon turn to the women's park skateboarding where Sky Brown will become Britain's youngest Olympian when she takes part on Wednesday, August 4.

Japan's Kokona Hiraki, 12, is also competing in the same event and will be vying to become the youngest Olympic champion.

Adam Peaty is the first British swimmer to retain their Olympic title after winning Team GB's first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 with victory in the men's 100m breaststroke.

The fastest man to ever compete in breaststroke was a huge hope for gold and he hit the expectations of a nation, stopping the clock in 57.37 seconds to become a double Olympic champion.

With eight world titles, 16 European titles, the 16 fastest times in history and having broken the world record on five occasions, Peaty's standing in the pool was never in doubt.

"It just means the world to me," Peaty said. "I thought I had the best preparation, but morning finals changed everything and threw that out of window. I was racing myself. It wasn't about the time but the race."