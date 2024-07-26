Olympics 2024: Paris schedule, latest results, today’s events and start times, Team GB medal hopes

The first full day of competition at the Olympic Games gets under way on Saturday. Here are the key events and stars to watch out for today

Team GB athletes and medal hopes

"Supermum" Charley Davison will be the first British boxer in action at these Olympics when she takes on Turkey's Hatice Akbas, a world champion and European Games medallist, in the evening boxing session at 7pm.

The first gold medal of the Paris Games could come in the shooting with the mixed 10m air rifle final from 10am - Michael Bargeron and Seonaid McIntosh are the British competitors.

Team GB will also have hopes of medalling in the women's 3m synchro diving from 10am, with Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen claiming silver in the event at the 2023 World Championships.

Image: Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper have medalled in the 3m synchro diving at the previous two World Championships

Road cyclists Josh Tarling and Anna Henderson could be medal contenders, too, as the men's and women's time trials take place, at 3.32pm and 1.30pm respectively.

Tarling is aiming to add to his World Championship bronze and European Championship gold earned in the past year, while Henderson was a silver medallist in the 2023 European Championship.

Plus, two-time Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty begins his bid for a third gold medal in the discipline as the heats take place from 10am, ahead of Sunday's final.

International stars

The men's rugby sevens tournament will be completed with Antoine Dupont, for many the best player in the world in the 15-a-side game, leading the host nation and Fiji looking for a third consecutive triumph in this event. The gold medal match starts at 6.45pm.

In basketball Victor Wembanyama's French team take on Brazil at 4.15pm.

Other events

The beach volleyball promises a spectacular setting with the competition taking place in front of the Eiffel Tower. That begins at 1pm.

