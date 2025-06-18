Hollie Doyle's Royal Ascot blog: Sky Sports Racing ambassador previews two rides on day two and feature races

Hollie Doyle runs the rule over her two rides on Wednesday at Royal Ascot, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

Light weight favours consistent Shallow

She may be in at the deep end but the consistent SHALLOW can out-run her odds in an open Kensington Palace Stakes (5.35) at Royal Ascot.

Richard Spencer's filly has been on the go all winter, winning twice over six furlongs at Kempton before producing a smart performance over the stiff seven furlongs in the Fillies' and Mares' Final at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships Finals Day.

Stepping up to a mile for the first time is a question mark but she hasn't been out of the money all year and can out-run her big odds off such a light weight if she can build on her sand form on this first try on turf.

Track a plus for big-priced filly

JUSTICE TWICE is a huge price but deserves to take her chance in the Group 2 Queen Mary (2.30) following a string of creditable efforts in defeat.

Hilal Kobeissi's filly went close at Yarmouth on her second start before proving her aptitude for this course and distance in maiden company last month. She finished best of all behind the reopposing Ralph Beckett filly Society Kiss in a race run in a fast time and again emerged with credit at Lingfield Park on her latest start.

This is a big ask but if the high numbers are favoured I'm hoping we'll be well placed in stall 20 to give her owners a memorable day.

Hoping for Hollywood performance from Los Angeles

Image: Los Angeles and Anmaat do battle once more

The Prince Of Wales's Stakes (4.20) is a stellar renewal that I think will go to Aidan O'Brien's LOS ANGELES - a horse who looks better than ever this year.

He didn't set out with much to prove after winning the Irish Derby and the Great Voltigeur last season but the signs are that he's better than ever at four.

Los Angeles looked beaten in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh last time when the reopposing Anmaat came looming upsides but, typical of an Aidan O'Brien horse, pulled out all the stops to find that extra gear and come out on top.

Lion to roar for second time

Charlie Appleby's Godolphin filly Cinderella's Dream looks a formidable opponent in the Group 2 Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (3.40) but she may just find one too good.

I prefer John and Thady Gosden's admirable five-year-old RUNNING LION, who won this last year under an inspired front-running ride by Oisín Murphy, who is on board again.

She was well beaten by Cinderalla's Dream in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on her seasonal return but the addition of cheekpieces can help her build on a better performance at Haydock Park last time.

Progressive Bullet Point my Hunt Cup fancy

My husband Tom Marquand has a great chance in the Royal Hunt Cup (5.00) on Wednesday on William Haggas' progressive BULLET POINT.

He was dominant at Newcastle last autumn before following up on soft ground at Newmarket but looked better than ever on a sounder surface at Headquarters on his return to action in April.

William has a strong team for the Royal Meeting and this gelding looks to be right up there among his leading contenders. His main rivals are all drawn high but I just hope his low stall on the far side proves decisive.

