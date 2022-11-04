Rugby League World Cup: Australia secure semi-final spot with comprehensive victory over Lebanon as Josh Addo-Carr shines

Josh Addo-Carr celebrates after scoring Australia's seventh try against Lebanon

Five tries from Josh Addo-Carr sent Australia through to the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup as they claimed a comprehensive 48-4 victory over Lebanon in Huddersfield.

In a player-of-the-match performance, Addo-Carr continued in the try-scoring form he has enjoyed throughout the tournament, scoring his hat-trick within the first 18 minutes to set Australia on a try-scoring romp before adding another score in the second half to make him the top try-scorer for the tournament so far.

Latrell Mitchell also scored a first-half try before Cameron Murray went over twice within the space of five minutes to send the Kangaroos in with a 30-0 lead at half-time.

A try after 10 minutes of the second half from Josh Mansour gave Lebanon a sliver of hope but, after applying pressure for 10 minutes, Addo-Carr came through again before Liam Martin barrelled over for the Kangaroos.

Despite the 48-4 loss, Lebanon will take heart from their performance, with their coach Michael Cheika now tasked with coaching Argentina in their rugby union clash with England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Match Summary: Australia 48-4 Lebanon Australia: Tries- Josh Addo-Carr (5), Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray (2), Liam Martin Conversions- Nathan Cleary (6) Lebanon: Tries- Josh Mansour

Story of the match

Lebanon came out firing in the first few minutes but, after some fumbling, the Kangaroos made use of their first real possession, Addo-Carr going over in the corner after just four minutes to make it 4-0.

The 'Foxx' then went on to secure his hat-trick in the first quarter of the game, backing up James Tedesco on the break to go over for his second try in the 15th minute before diving over in the corner for his third after a ball strip near the line to make it 14-0.

Addo-Carr was in fine form, securing his hat-trick after 18 minutes.

Mitchell then joined in the scoring fun after 22 minutes, capitalising off a break down the middle by Isaah Yeo to finish off after a string of passes down the left-hand side, while fending off two Lebanon players.

With 10 minutes left of the first half, Murray completed his double, barrelling over twice under the sticks before Nathan Cleary converted to make it 30-0.

Lebanon got their first chance with just five minutes left of the first half as they had a scrum just 10 metres out from the Kangaroos' line, but they could not make it count.

Australia came out in the second half and replicated the beginning of the first, Addo-Carr flying over in the corner after a knock-on from Lebanon gifted territory to the winger.

Isaah Yeo made some huge metres as the Lebanon defenders struggled to contain the Penrith man

Lebanon were not ready to give up yet and, after a grubber kick from Mitchell Moses on the last tackle, Mansour came flying through to get his side on the board and bring the score to 36-4.

However, after losing the momentum for 10 minutes, an intelligent kick from Cameron Munster was pounced on by Addo-Carr for his fifth of the night to give Australia control, followed by Martin driving over to add four more points to bring the final score to 48-4.

Australia will now face the winner of the clash between New Zealand and Fiji in the semi-finals next Friday at Elland Road in Leeds.