Women's Rugby League World Cup final: Brad Donald rotates Australia squad; Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly returns for New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand face each other in Saturday's Women's Rugby League World Cup final (1.15pm kick-off)

Two powerhouses of women's rugby league will go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Saturday when the Australian Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns square off in their fourth-consecutive World Cup Final.

New Zealand, who have played in every World Cup final since the tournament's inception in 2000, have taken home the trophy a record three times, but after finishing runners-up to Australia in 2013 and 2017, will be desperate to reclaim their mantle.

The two sides have already met in the 2021 World Cup, with Australia defeating their trans-Tasman rivals by two points in the final group game - the Kiwi underdogs standing tall against their highly-touted opponents.

Led by 2022 NRLW Dally M medallist and Golden Boot winner Raecene McGregor, Brisbane props Amber Hall and Brianna Clark and rugby union convert Mele Hufanga, the Kiwi Ferns will head into Saturday's match full of confidence after finding another gear in Monday's 20-6 semi-final win over a fired-up England.

New Zealand booked their place in the final after a 20-6 victory over England

Brad Donald's Jillaroos side, boasting world-class talent and remarkable depth, remain hot favourites and will head into the match full of confidence having racked up the points against Papua New Guinea in their semi-final.

Donald said the squad cannot wait to take to the field in their quest for a third straight World Cup title.

"We are really excited on improving on our last game against the Kiwi Ferns. We've got a really healthy squad with seven fresh players who are keen to improve on their third-round performance," Donald said.

"We've made a few small changes but expect a similar game from the Kiwi Ferns.

Australia head coach Brad Donald has rotated his squad, bringing in seven players

"The Kiwi Ferns took away our ability to play as quickly as we would have liked and we will be better off for our Round 3 match.

"Overall the 17 players taking the field are keen to get the job done for the entire squad who have been fantastic throughout this tournament."

For Australia, Sam Bremner returns at full-back, shifting Emma Tonegato back to the bench, while Evania Pelite and Julia Robinson retain spots in the outside backs alongside star centres Isabelle Kelly and Jess Sergis.

Australia knocked out Papua New Guinea to book their place in the final at Old Trafford

Tarryn Aiken partners Ali Brigginshaw in the halves, while co-captain Kezie Apps joins Yasmin Clydsdale in the back-row. Kennedy Cherrington, Lauren Brown and Shaylee Bent join Tonegato on the bench with Holli Wheeler the unlucky player to miss out.

For New Zealand, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly returns to the side on the wing and will partner Mele Hufanga, who looms as a player to watch after starring in the semi-final against England.

Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly has been recalled to New Zealand's 19-player squad

McGregor will start in the halves alongside Abigail Roache, while Charlotte Scanlan and Katelyn Vahaakolo have been named as 18th and 19th players respectively.

Australia: Sam Bremner, Evania Pelite, Isabelle Kelly, Jess Sergis, Julia Robinson, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Caitlan Johnston, Keeley Davis, Shannon Mato, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale, Simaima Taufa, Lauren Brown, Kennedy Cherrington, Shaylee Bent, Emma Tonegato, Holli Wheeler, Jaime Chapman.

New Zealand: Apii Nicholls, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly, Mele Hufanga, Page McGregor, Madison Bartlett, Abigail Roache, Raecene McGregor, Brianna Clark, Krystal Rota, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Roxette Murdoch-Masila, Amber-Paris Hall, Georgia Hale, Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana, Otesa Pule, Christyl Stowers, Charlotte Scanlan, Katelyn Vahaakolo.