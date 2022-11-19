Other matches

Sat 19th November

Rugby League World Cup

  • Australia vs Samoa
  • 4:00pm Saturday 19th November
FT

Australia 30

Samoa 10

Rugby League World Cup: James Tedesco stars to seal 12th triumph for Australia in 30-10 win over Samoa

Australia captain James Tedesco put in a player-of-the-match performance to help the Kangaroos win their third men's World Cup in a row and deny first-time finalists Samoa the chance of making history at Old Trafford

James Tedesco crossed twice as Australia kept their hold on the Rugby League World Cup

Skipper James Tedesco led the way with a player-of-the-match display as Australia broke Samoa's hearts and retained the men's Rugby League World Cup with a 30-10 victory in the final at Old Trafford.

The first-time finalists appeared to be in the ascendancy at the start of the contest, but tries from Latrell Mitchell, full-back Tedesco and Liam Martin helped ensure it was the reigning champions who went into the break holding a 14-0 lead.

The Kangaroos were dealt a blow seven minutes into the second half when Angus Crichton was sin-binned for foul play which saw Samoa hooker Chanel Harris-Tavita forced to leave the field with a head injury in his last game before retiring.

Despite being down to 12 men, Australia pushed further ahead through a try from Cameron Murray and although Brian To'o's converted score briefly raised hopes of a fightback for Samoa, full-back Tedesco crossed again with 12 minutes to go followed by Mitchell putting the seal on a third World Cup triumph in a row with his second.

