Halifax beat Bradford to set up Challenge Cup semi-final with St Helens

Halifax players celebrate their win over Bradford

Halifax are through to their first Challenge Cup semi-final since 1988 after overcoming Bradford 20-16 in a dramatic all-Championship quarter-final at Odsal.

The Bulls led 6-0 at half-time but the lead changed hands five times in a pulsating second half before Halifax were able to celebrate a famous victory.

It is 32 years since Halifax enjoyed the last of their five Challenge Cup final triumphs but coach Simon Grix has guided them to within 80 minutes of a Wembley trip in only his fifth game in charge.

Centre Steve Tyrer scored 12 of his side's points on his 200th appearance as Halifax set up a semi-final meeting with St Helens at the University of Bolton Stadium on July 27.

Halifax's James Woodburn-Hall scores a try

Grix's older brother Scott was among the tryscorers, while fellow veteran half-back Scott Murrell was at the heart of their hard-fought victory, and he will get the chance to play in a first semi-final at the age of 33 after cruelly missing out through injury when Hull KR got there in 2006.

The action-packed match included a biting allegation which was placed on report by referee Scott Mikalauskas - but nothing can take away the glory from Halifax.

Halifax and Bradford players clash during their Challenge Cup meeting

The only try of the first half came in the 10th minute when centre Ross Oakes got David Foggin-Johnston racing down the wing and stand-off Rowan Milnes was in support to cross at the corner, too far out for Elliot Minchella to convert.

Minchella was also wide with a penalty attempt as Halifax defended stoutly while down to 12 men, with forward Adam Tangata in the sin bin for a late tackle on Jordan Lilley.

Halifax, who lost back rower Ed Barber early in the game with a head injury, had their moments and should have made more of a 40-20 kick from Grix.

Murrell and replacement forward Dan Fleming were both held up on the line while Bradford hooker George Flanagan, on as a replacement for an injured Milnes, got over the line only to be held up and the only other score before half-time came from a penalty by Lilley.

The game changed dramatically six minutes into the second half when Tyrer leapt above Jake Webster to collect Murrell's high kick but was tackled in mid-air.

Halifax captain Scott Murrell celebrates the win

Video referee Chris Kendall awarded a penalty try and Tyrer kicked a penalty as well as the conversion to turn a 6-0 deficit into an 8-0 lead in the blink of a eye.

Webster then made amends in the 53rd minute by pouncing on a blunder by Grix, who dropped the ball from Matty Wildie's high kick, and Lilley converted the try to make it 12-8.

It was then Grix's turn to make amends as he supported a clean break by full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga'e to score Halifax's second try, but the lead changed hands again when Halifax forward Kevin Larroyer lost the ball in the tackle and Wildie picked up to race 40 metres for an opportunistic try.

That made it 16-14, but there was still time for one more twist as substitute James Woodburn-Hall cut through the first line of Bradford's defence and dummied his way over for the match-winning try.