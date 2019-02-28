Castleford Tigers change just one for Hull KR clash in Betfred Super League

Castleford Tigers are looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the new season

Daryl Powell has made just one change to his 19-man Castleford Tigers squad to face Hull KR on Friday night.

Adam Milner is added to a lengthy injury list and that means that at least one of Lewis Peachey, Cory Aston and Jacques O'Neill will made their debut.

The Tigers have said that the injury to Milner "is not as bad as first feared" however this Betfred Super League encounter was just too soon for him to be involved in.

"It's positive news for Adam, not for this week but on the whole," said Powell on the club's official website.

"He's sore and he's had a fair bit of treatment but there is no break which when I first saw his reaction I thought there was going to be a serious injury in there. He's in a fair bit of pain but he will probably be available next week.

"There will be another opportunity this week for someone to make a debut. We have nobody else to come in from our senior group of players that are missing so we will give an opportunity to a young man who deserves it."

Powell's outfit are one of the three unbeaten sides this season and went into this round at the summit of the table on points-difference.

Joel Tomkins will not take part in Friday evening's match

The visitors to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will be without captain Joel Tomkins as he awaits a disciplinary hearing and loose-forward George Lawler.

On a more positive note, James Greenwood returns after missing the defeat by Salford through concussion and winger Will Oakes is hoping for his first appearance of the season.

Hull KR have played four games after their Round 10 fixture was moved forward and are evenly split with two victories and two defeats.

1:16 Look back at one of Hull KR's victories - a 22-12 win over London Broncos Look back at one of Hull KR's victories - a 22-12 win over London Broncos

Head coach Tim Sheens is backing the Robins to cause an upset and wants his team to produce a complete performance on Friday evening.

"We are upbeat to go over there as we did last year and give them a good run on the pitch," said Sheens as he looked ahead to the match on the club's official website.

"We've had a good look at Castleford's three games and we see what they do well, everyone does, they play the edges well, they create a lot of two on one and three on two scenarios and they offload a lot down the middle.

"They kick on a short field, you are going to be receiving mostly high balls. In saying that they'll cop the same. This is what we did when we played them down at their end last year, we persevered and came through with the win. So we have to have faith in ourselves and stick to it.

"We know that we are fit enough and have a good enough team, we just have to go in with that attitude and play to the last minute as we did against Hull."

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jacques O'Neill, Lewis Peachey, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.

Hull KR 19-man squad: Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Will Dagger, Josh Drinkwater, Mitch Garbutt, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Weller Hauraki, Lee Jewitt, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Lannon, Tommy Lee, Kane Linnett, Mose Masoe, Danny McGuire, Robbie Mulhern, Will Oakes, Ryan Shaw, Junior Vaivai.