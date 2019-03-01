Super League: Team news for weekend clashes, including Huddersfield vs Hull FC

Ratu Naulago keeps his place in the Hull FC squad to face Huddersfield

Team news for the weekend's Betfred Super League clashes, including Huddersfield vs Hull FC.

Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves (Saturday, 5pm live on Sky Sports Arena)

Catalans are set to welcome back winger Fouad Yaha, who has rejoined the club from a brief spell in rugby union and takes the place of the injured David Mead.

Prop Julian Bousquet returns from injury in place of Ben Garcia and utility back Lucas Albert is also in the squad.

Ben Westwood is back in the Warrington squad following a two-game suspension

Warrington recall veteran forward Ben Westwood from a two-match ban in the only change to the team that won at Huddersfield.

Huddersfield vs Hull FC (Sunday, 3pm)

Huddersfield have called half-back Oliver Russell into their squad for the first time this season after a loan spell at Leigh, along with forward Colton Roche, who played for Workington last week, and centre Jake Wardle, who replaces older brother Joe.

Hull stand-off Albert Kelly could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from a shoulder injury, while full-back Jamie Shaul and forward Dean Hadley face late fitness tests.

Jamie Shaul faces a late fitness test ahead of facing Huddersfield

Forward Gareth Ellis, who made his comeback in the win at Wigan, and winger Ratu Naulago, who scored two tries on his debut last Sunday, both keep their places in the squad.

Huddersfield 19-man squad: McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, O'Brien, Ta'ai, English, Wardle, Grix, Russell, Roche, Ikahihifo, Walne.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Thompson, Matongo, Manu, Lane, Paea, Litten, Naulago, Ellis.

London Broncos vs Wigan Warriors (Sunday, 3pm)

London welcome back full-back Alex Walker after he missed the defeat by Castleford with a hand injury, while coach Danny Ward has also called up forward Rob Butler and close-season signing Morgan Smith.

Wigan coach Adrian Lam brings in fringe forwards Liam Paisley and Oliver Partington after losing Joe Greenwood and Gabe Hamlin due to concussion, while prop Tony Clubb returns in place of the rested Ben Flower.

Full-back Morgan Escare is poised to make his first appearance of the season.

London Broncos 19-man squad: Abdull, Battye, Butler, Cunningham, Dixon, Fleming, Fozard, Gee, Ioane, Kear, Lovell, Mason, Morgan, Pitts, Richards, Smith, Walker, Williams, Yates.

Wigan 19-man squad: Bullock, Byrne, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Gildart, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Paisley, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Tautai, Williams.