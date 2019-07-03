Sky Live: Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos Super League team news

Rhyse Martin is set to make his Leeds debut against Castleford

Rhyse Martin is ready to jump straight into action for Leeds Rhinos when they face Castleford Tigers in Super League on Friday evening, live on Sky Sports.

The Papua New Guinea international has joined the Rhinos from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs on a two-and-a-half-year contract, following hot on the heels of Robert Lui and Shaun Lunt moving to Headingley.

Martin goes straight into interim head coach Richard Agar's 19-man squad for the trip to the Mend-a-Hose Jungle and the goal-kicking second row is raring to get going, despite having little time to adjust to his new surroundings.

"I've met Richard as he's going to take me through a crash course, but I'm really excited," Martin said. "For us, as a team, we need to get some wins and I think with the squad we've got, we can start stringing a few together.

"It's good to have a change and new challenge, and it's refreshing, but I want to get through this weekend, get into the game and start focussing on my preparation properly for the coming weeks.

"The last week for me has been pretty full-on, but I'm glad I'm here now and everything is settled, and I can start focussing back on footie."

Coming into the squad along with Martin is Ava Seumanufagai, who was excused from last Sunday's clash with the Catalans Dragons on compassionate grounds. Konrad Hurrell and Ashton Golding return as well, but Jack Walker misses out due to an injury sustained against the French side.

The Rhinos go into the match having secured a vital 31-12 win at home to play-off chasing Catalans last Sunday, which ensured they stayed off the bottom of the Super League table.

They have had contrasting fortunes against the Tigers this year though, winning 21-20 in golden-point extra-time thanks to a drop-goal from Brad Dwyer in March but going down 30-8 in May.

Castleford, meanwhile, recorded a 42-10 win at home to Leeds' relegation rivals London Broncos last Sunday which ensured they rebounded from back-to-back defeats and kept them in the hunt for a top-five place.

"That was a huge win and I thought we played well for the whole game, to be honest," Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said.

"Ultimately there is a confidence there that we have been working towards. In lots of areas, we were excellent.

Greg Eden is back in Castleford's squad for the visit of Leeds

"The table is tight and I haven't looked at it too much, but for us it was a key win."

Powell makes two changes to his 19-man squad, with Greg Eden and Mitch Clark coming into the squad as last Sunday's two-try hero Tuoyo Egodo and Jake Trueman are ruled out with head injuries.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Mitch Clark, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Pete Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Liam Watts.

Leeds Rhinos 19-man squad: Tom Briscoe, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ashton Golding, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson, Harry Newman, Ava Seumanufagui, Shaun Lunt, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin.