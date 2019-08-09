Super League: Castleford Tigers' Oliver Holmes wary of London Broncos dangers

Oliver Holmes knows Castleford cannot underestimate the Broncos

Oliver Holmes is wary of the dangers posed by bottom side London Broncos ahead of their visit to Castleford Tigers in Saturday night's Super League game (kick-off 7.30pm).

Castleford slipped out of the play-off places following last Sunday's 27-26 golden-point defeat away to another of the competition's strugglers, Hull Kingston Rovers.

The Broncos come into this match having lost 58-28 at home to Salford Red Devils on the same day, but Tigers second row Holmes knows they cannot underestimate the team whose scalps this year include League Leaders. Shield winners St Helens.

"They're a desperate team at the minute," said Holmes. "They're sitting at the bottom of the table and they'll be chomping at the bit to get every opportunity they can in the game.

"As we've seen recently, they've gone behind early on in games and they've managed to claw themselves back into games.

"They're a resilient bunch, they're playing well under Danny Ward, they've got a few little tricky bits and we've got to be on it throughout the full game."

Head coach Daryl Powell has made three changes to his 19-man squad from last Sunday's defeat against Rovers, with Jamie Ellis set for his first appearance of the season.

Ellis comes into the squad along with Paul McShane and Tuoyo Egodo, but the hosts are without influential prop Liam Watts due to injury. Greg Minikin and Greg Eden are not included either.

The Broncos have just one change to their 19-man squad from the defeat at Salford, with Will Lovell returning from injury in place of Greg Richards.

Will Lovell returns from injury for the Broncos

Meanwhile, rugby union convert Guy Armitage is among three Broncos players who will feature on dual-registration terms for London Skolars in their League One clash with Doncaster on Sunday.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Tuoyo Egodo, Jamie Ellis, Oliver Holmes, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Jacques O'Neill, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman

London Broncos 19-man squad: Jordan Abdull, Sadiq Adebiyi, Eddie Battye, Robert Butler, James Cunningham, Kieran Dixon, Matt Fleming, Matty Fozard, Ben Hellewell, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Olsi Krasniqi, Brock Lamb, Will Lovell, Nathan Mason, Jay Pitts, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates