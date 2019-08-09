Wigan 36-18 Hull KR: Joe Burgess scores 100th Warriors try in victory over Robins

1:31 Highlights as Hull KR's poor record at Wigan continued with a 36-18 loss at the DW Stadium. Highlights as Hull KR's poor record at Wigan continued with a 36-18 loss at the DW Stadium.

Joe Burgess scored his 100th Wigan try as Adrian Lam's side saw off a determined challenge from relegation-threatened Hull KR to win 36-18.

Liam Farrell added two tries as the Warriors moved up to third in Super League by powering past the Robins in a one-sided second half.

Super League table

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves Live on

It's 10 years since Hull KR last won in Wigan but for long periods, they looked capable of ending that run as they stayed within a converted try of the hosts until Tony Clubb's try with 12 minutes remaining.

Rovers were without key man Danny McGuire who kicked them to a golden point win over Castleford in the last round but his deputy - youngster Mikey Lewis - enjoyed a fine debut with two assists in the first half.

Ryan Shaw scores for Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Friday

Wigan had new signing Bevan French making his debut off the bench while Kyle Trout made his first Rovers start after joining from Dewsbury earlier in the week.

A flash of brilliance from George Williams broke the deadlock in the fifth minute. The talented England half-back - who will join NRL side Canberra Raiders at the end of the season - showed the ball before leaving Robins full-back Adam Quinlan flatfooted on a 30-metre run to the tryline. Zak Hardaker added the conversion.

The visitors were not behind for long. Chris Atkin had been taken out in back play and from the tap penalty 10 metres out, Lewis provided a well-timed pass for Ryan Shaw to finish acrobatically in the corner. Shaw's goal levelled the scores at 6-6.

Liam Farrell goes over for Wigan during a fine home Super League victory

Wigan, who beat Hull KR 52-10 on this ground only last month, regained the lead in the 16th minute when a kick through by Tommy Leuluai was missed by two visiting players and Liam Marshall touched down for a converted try.

Rovers almost scored when Robbie Mulhern dropped a pass only 10 metres from the Wigan tryline but they levelled the scores four minutes before the break. The busy Lewis prodded a kick to the Wigan ingoal area and Ben Crooks was first to react, grounding the ball for a try which Shaw converted to make it 12-12.

Hardaker saw a long-range drop-goal attempt go well wide as the hooter sounded for half-time with the game all square.

Ben Flower is tackled by Joel Tomkins and Jez Litten of Hull KR during an engrossing contest

Only six minutes of the second half had gone when Wigan regained the lead. Liam Farrell took a short pass from Sam Powell close to the tryline and spun out of the tackle to score.

Rovers were level within three minutes. Josh Drinkwater chased after his own kick and after the ball had been missed by players from both sides, he managed to touch down.

That landmark try for Burgess in the 57th minute saw Wigan reclaim the lead after Williams and Oliver Gildart had combined on the left edge. Hardaker's goal from touch restored the home side's six-point advantage.

And the hosts ran away with it as Clubb forced his way over from close range before Farrell produced a classy finish from 25 metres. Hardaker added his sixth goal from as many attempts to complete a dominant second half from the Warriors.