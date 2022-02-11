Super League: Marc Sneyd stars as Salford Red Devils kick off 2022 with 26-16 win at Castleford Tigers

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Castleford v Salford in the Super League. Highlights of Castleford v Salford in the Super League.

Marc Sneyd produced a man-of-the-match performance against old club Castleford Tigers in a 26-16 win for Salford Red Devils at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday.

The scrum-half, who helped take the Tigers to Wembley for the Challenge Cup in his solitary season at the club in 2014, kicked seven goals from as many attempts in a 26-16 victory in his first game back for the Red Devils - the team he began his career with.

With both sides scoring three tries, Sneyd's contribution was invaluable as the Red Devils got their Betfred Super League campaign off to an impressive start in Paul Rowley's first game as head coach, not to mention ensuring a disappointing night for the 31-year-old half-back's old Hull FC boss Lee Radford, the new Castleford coach.

Story of the game

It was a disjointed performance from the Tigers, even though they made the better start with ex-Salford forward George Griffin opening the scoring in the 18th minute after winning the race to skipper Paul McShane's grubber kick to the line.

Danny Richardson added the conversion but Salford always looked the more threatening team. Winger Joe Burgess came up with the first of two clean breaks from deep inside his own half to create the position from which centre Tim Lafai, one of the Red Devils debutants, got Ken Sio over for an equalising score.

The Tigers briefly regained the lead after 29 minutes when centre Mahe Fonua put his winger Derrell Olpherts over for their second try, but the visitors finished the first half well on top with two tries in quick succession, scored in contrasting fashion.

Former Leeds Rhinos forward King Vuniyayawa forced his way over from close range before centre Deon Cross, signed from Championship side Widnes Vikings in the off-season, finished off a length-of-the-field move sparked by Burgess' catch from the kick-off.

Team news Bureta Faraimo, Jake Mamo, Mahe Fonua, Kenny Edwards, George Lawler and Alex Sutcliffe all made their debuts for Castleford, while there was a homecoming for Joe Westerman more than 11 years since his last appearance. Salford named eight new signings in their 17-man matchday squad, with Ryan Brierley, Deon Cross, Tim Lafai Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Sitaleki Akauola and Shane Wright starting, plus King Vuniyayawa on the interchange bench.

Marc Sneyd played a big part in Salford's win over Castleford

With Sneyd converting all three tries, in addition to landing an early penalty goal, the Red Devils were good value for their 20-10 interval lead.

Castleford were down to 12 men at that time with winger Bureta Faraimo in the sin bin for foul play but they managed to score their third try while under-strength, Olpherts using his power to force his way over for his second of the match.

Richardson's touchline conversion cut Salford's lead to four points but it was as good as it got for Radford's misfiring team.

Second rower Shane Wright was denied a try on his Super League debut when he was turned on his back over the line but the ever-accurate Sneyd kept the scoreboard ticking over with three further penalties to strengthen their grip on the game.

Castleford Tigers 16-26 Salford Red Devils scoring summary Castleford: Tries - Derrell Olpherts (2), George Griffin; Goals - Danny Richardson (2). Salford: Tries - Ken Sio, King Vuniyayawa, Deon Cross; Goals - Marc Sneyd (7).

Salford's Brodie Croft is tackled by the Castleford defence

What they said

Castleford Tigers head coach Lee Radford

"We were second best in a lot of departments, unfortunately for us. I was disappointed with our energy, our kick chase and line speed was frustrating.

"The good thing about these early rounds is you find out a little bit about yourselves. We've not played Super League opposition in pre-season so we'll certainly get better."

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

"Coming here in front of a 10,500 sell-out, to beat a top-four side in Cas is a remarkable achievement for the boys and we did it not even playing at our best. It was definitely a win for toughness and resilience.

"We had long periods defending our own line. We let one try in in the second half, other than that we were strong and we kept chipping away. It was special. We will remember this day, it feels like rugby is back."

What's next?

Castleford travel to Halliwell Jones Stadium next Thursday to face former head coach Daryl Powell, now in charge of Warrington Wolves, in a clash which is live on Sky Sports (8pm kick-off).

Salford aim to continue their eye-catching start when they welcome Super League newcomers Toulouse Olympique to the AJ Bell Stadium next Sunday (3pm kick-off).