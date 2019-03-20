Castleford vs St Helens: Tigers even better this season, says Justin Holbrook

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook expects Castleford to provide his side with their toughest test to date on Friday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

Saints have a 100 per cent record, having won all six of their Super League encounters and are two points clear at the top of the table.

Holbrook said: "It's going to be a really tough game there at Cas on Friday night.

"They are dangerous everywhere. They had a fairly good year finishing third last season, but I think they're an even better side this time around.

"Peter Mata'utia at full-back - I know he came midway through last year, but he's been really strong, they also picked up Liam Watts halfway through the year. Those guys, in particular, are going really well.

Justin Holbrook has named the same 19-man squad ahead of Round Seven

"They've got threat with (Paul) McShane at 9 too, so so they're a dangerous side and so we know we're going to have to play well this week."

Grant Millington is available again for the Tigers after the prop completed his two-game suspension for punching in the win against Hull KR.

The Australian front-rower replaces the academy hooker Jacques O'Neill in Daryl Powell's squad.

Holbrook has selected the same St Helens squad that won at Huddersfield last week for the trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Oliver Holmes returned for Castleford in the win over Salford, while Adam Milner is also now back up to speed ahead of the visit of the league leaders, meaning Saints' unbeaten start is expected to come under stiff examination.

"They've had a couple out injured, but they're getting their players back now," Holbrook added. "Millington will be back from suspension, but it doesn't matter who they end up having in there, it'll be a strong side.

Grant Millington is back from his two-match suspension for Castleford Tigers

"They've got some good depth there so it's going to be a good test for us on Friday.

"It's a great atmosphere at the Jungle, the pitch is a lot shorter than a standard pitch, but that creates a better atmosphere. They'll have everyone packed in, which is great, and it's a great place to play."

Team news

Castleford 19-man squad: James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Alex Foster, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote.