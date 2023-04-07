Castleford Tigers 16-4 Wakefield Trinity: Greg Eden's double secures crucial Super League Rivals Round win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Castleford Tigers' clash with the Wakefield Trinity in the Super League. Highlights of the Castleford Tigers' clash with the Wakefield Trinity in the Super League.

Greg Eden’s two tries helped secure a vital two points for Castleford Tigers and condemn near neighbours Wakefield Trinity to an eighth consecutive defeat in the first match of the Super League's Rivals Round on Thursday.

Paul McShane's first try of the season put Castleford in front with barely three minutes gone and the captain was involved in their second, making the initial break which led to winger Eden finishing after the Tigers swiftly turned defending their own line into attack.

Two conversions from McShane ensured the hosts were 12-0 up at half-time, but Samisoni Langi hit back for Wakefield eight minutes after the restart following a promising start after the break.

Castleford were then dealt a further blow just after the hour as Joe Westerman was sin-binned for a trip, but they were able to survive that and even increase their lead during that 10-minute period as Eden finished for a second and sealed a win which left Trinity four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Story of the game

Trinity had failed to score a point in four of their opening seven games and Andy Last's Tigers led in the third minute following an outstanding break from Jack Broadbent which took him deep inside Wakefield territory. His progress was halted but the Tigers kept probing and McShane showed neat footwork to evade the visiting defence and dive over the line from dummy-half

The try was converted by McShane but Wakefield came close to a response in the 11th minute when a fine handling sequence saw the ball worked out to Innes Senior on the left flank, only for Bureta Faraimo to prevent him finishing.

Chances were generally scarce and in the 18th minute the ball was spilled as loose forward Westerman attempted to send McShane over the line from close range.

Greg Eden finishes off an end-to-end try after Paul McShane intercepts a Wakefield Trinity attack to extend Castleford Tigers lead

But in the 33rd minute the Tigers' second try arrived as Wakefield full-back Will Dagger's grubber kick from inside the hosts' 10-metre line fell kindly to McShane, who showed an impressive burst of pace to reach halfway and then intelligence to send the supporting Eden racing clear down the left flank.

Mark Applegarth's visitors, who handed a debut to on-loan Huddersfield prop Nathan Mason, struggled to create genuine try-scoring opportunities. But that changed eight minutes into the second half when a couple of handling errors in quick succession gave Wakefield the chance to attack their hosts' line.

A fine move saw the ball pass through several players and culminated in Langi touching down inside the left channel for his first Wakefield try. Mason Lino, who had a hand in the try, could not convert from a difficult angle but Wakefield continued to probe.

Castleford were dealt a blow in the 61st minute when loose forward Westerman was sin-binned for tripping Jay Pitts, but they made the game safe in the 69th minute when they worked the ball from right to left and full-back Niall Evalds' superb pass sent Eden over in the corner.

Greg Eden extends Castleford Tiger's lead as he goes over for second try of the night against Wakefield Trinity in the Super League

What they said

Castleford Tigers interim head coach Andy Last

Castleford Tigers interim head coach Andy Last says 'it gives us a little bit of breathing space after a hard fought victory over Wakefield Trinity in the Super League

"It gives us a little bit of breathing space. It was two desperate teams who really wanted the points, and I think that showed.

"Both defences were very good, they tested us a fair bit in the second half, but we found some grit and determination, and we're really pleased we got the two points."

Wakefield Trinity head coach Mark Applegarth

Mark Applegarth is 'looking for the light at the end of the tunnel' after Wakefield Trinity suffered their eighth-straight defeat

"It's been the story of our year so far and it's a pretty tough one to take. Fair play to Castleford, they took their opportunities and I thought we missed a couple of opportunities.

"In that second half, we threw everything was had at them and came up with a couple of missed opportunities. I'm sick of saying it, but I can't ask for more effort from the lads, we've just got to get more clinical."

Player of the match Greg Eden

Greg Eden says Castleford Tigers 'have shown some massive improvement' with victory over Wakefield Trinity

"We needed that big time…It's something to build on and work up that table.

"There was a bit of pressure on tonight's game, but as a professional sportsman you learn to deal with that stuff. I think we've done a good job of dealing with it."

What's next?

Castleford travel to Salford Red Devils on Thursday, April 13 for a match which is live on Sky Sports (8pm). Wakefield are back on home turf when they take on Leigh Leopards on Sunday, April 16 (3pm).