Castleford v Wakefield: Trinity down to 17 players as injury woes continue

Chris Chester says Wakefield are "doing it tough"

Wakefield coach Chris Chester says he is down to his last 17 players for Friday's game at Castleford, live on Sky Sports, as his team seek to end a 10-match losing run against their derby rivals.

Props Anthony England and Keegan Hirst have joined fellow front rower David Fifita on the injury list - they are due to undergo ankle and elbow surgery respectively - while winger Tom Johnstone is also out. He hyperextended a knee in the final play of last week's win over Catalans.

Winger Ben Jones-Bishop is back to take over from Johnstone but skipper Danny Kirmond remains sidelined and Chester says he will struggle to find an 18th man for his side's penultimate fixture of the season.

"We're doing it tough at the minute but we've got 17 fit players that want to put on a good show tomorrow night," Chester said.

Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity Live on

"There will be no excuses. We probably need to change the way we play, we're pretty lightweight but we're also pretty mobile so that kind of evens itself out. I'm looking forward to it. We'll go there without any fear.

"They've had the upper hand for the last three years since I've been here so there is still plenty of motivation for us to go there and get the job done."

While Wakefield are still hopeful of finishing fifth, Castleford are warming up nicely for the semi-finals after winning their last four matches and they will have England scrum-half Luke Gale back after missing last week with a side strain.

"They're playing well and they have a full squad to choose from," Chester said. "They have a helluva chance of making the Grand Final. They are peaking at the right time and them and Wigan are probably the two form teams.

"They are playing a great brand of football and defending tough. To play two-thirds of the season without Luke Gale shows the strength-in-depth they have."

Going up against Gale will be his former team-mate Ryan Hampshire, who is out of contract with Wakefield and has yet to agree a new deal for 2019.

Ryan Hampshire is close to making a new deal with Wakefield, says Chris Chester

"I think the chairman had a chat with his agent yesterday and I'm led to believe we're very close," Chester said. "'Rocky' has been great for us. He's made that position his own over the last eight to 10 weeks and I'm pretty confident something will get done soon."

Johnstone, who went joint top of the Super League try-scoring chart with a hat-trick in the win over the Dragons, will be facing a race against time to be fit for England's Test series against New Zealand.

He missed the chance of playing in the 2017 World Cup after undergoing major knee surgery, and is seen as the logical replacement on the left wing for the injured Ryan Hall.

"He's still got a chance," Chester said. "We are looking at four to six weeks, which should put him in line for an England call-up.

"He is still a little bit sore but the ACL is intact and the graft he had done is still intact. It's just deep bruising so we're looking at weeks rather than months."

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: James Clare, Mitch Clark, Greg Eden, Luke Gale, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Ben Roberts, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Michael Shenton, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Jake Webster.

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Scott Grix, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.