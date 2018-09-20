LISTEN: Golden Point Fan Special

Robert Elstone and Ralph Rimmer joined Brian Carney on the final Golden Point episode of the season

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone and Ralph Rimmer, the chief executive of the Rugby Football League, joined Brian Carney for a Golden Point Fan Special.

In the build-up to the episode, we opened the floor to you and asked for your questions on social media using #FansGoldenPoint.

Carney puts your question to both Elstone and Rimmer who also explain the recently-agreed changes to the Super League competition.

They also outline their hopes for the new format and the future of the sport in a must-listen podcast for all rugby league fans.

Click here to listen to this episode of Super League Golden Point podcast and subscribe via iTunes.