Catalans Dragons 14-22 Huddersfield Giants: Visitors stun Super League leaders in south of France

Super League leaders Catalans Dragons suffered a surprise 22-14 defeat to Huddersfield Giants in roasting hot conditions in the south of France.

Two tries from Aussie veteran second-row Chris McQueen were the difference between the teams.

Huddersfield were full value for their 14-12 half-time lead and their defence held firm after the break, giving coach Ian Watson some relief before this week's crucial bottom-of-the-table clash with Wakefield Trinity.

Les Dracs were pegged back early on when scrum-half Tui Lolohea mopped up a loose pass and released Kevin Naiqama for a 50-metre sprint to finish between the posts, Olly Russell adding the conversion to make it 6-0 to the visitors after eight minutes.

But Catalans hit straight back when stand-off Tyrone May split the line and found winger Tom Davies, who finished with a 30-metre sprint to touch down in the right corner.

Full-back Arthur Mourgue was on target with the conversion from the touchline to level the scores.

Russell put the Giants back in front with a 25th-minute penalty, then Lolohea burst through the Dragons' defence for the second time from half-way with second-row McQueen in support to finish, Russell adding the conversion to make it 14-6.

Again the Dragons hit straight back when centre Matt Ikuvalu passed from a tackle to put Davies in for his second try in the right corner, Mourgue again on target with the conversion from wide.

Ahead 14-12 at the interval, Huddersfield came out fighting in the second-half and a powerful 60-metre burst by winger Jermaine McGillvray almost brought them an early try but he was penalised for a double-movement as he tried to ground the ball.

Then full-back Jake Connor thought he had released winger Sam Halsall for a try in the left corner but referee Chris Kendall deemed there to have been an obstruction in the build-up.

The game was paused while Giants' second-row Harvey Livett was treated for a serious-looking shoulder injury then the scores were levelled with a penalty kick by Mourgue, who had to be helped from the pitch moments later with an apparent ankle injury.

Huddersfield took advantage of disarray in the home defence and McQueen struck for a crucial second try in the 61st minute with a trademark acute-angled slice through the line to score from 10 metres out.

Russell added the conversion from in front of the posts and the Giants' 300-strong band of supporters were singing in the sunshine at 20-14 ahead.

Catalans' composure crumbled with a series of handling errors gifting the visitors possession and field position and when referee Kendall penalised the Dragons for offside in front of their own posts, up stepped Russell with the conversion to put the Giants further in front.

The Dragons pushed hard in the closing stages but Huddersfield held firm for a famous win at Stade Gilbert Brutus.