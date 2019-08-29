Catalans Dragons vs Hull KR: Sky Live Super League team news

Tony Smith is not worried about Hull KR's unavailable players

Tony Smith is not dwelling on Hull Kingston Rovers’ absentees as they head to Perpignan for a crucial clash with Catalans Dragons.

Saturday's Super League match in the south of France could have implications at both ends of the table, with Rovers battling to avoid relegation and the Dragons aiming to keep their hopes of making the play-offs alive.

Hull KR are without experienced pair Mitch Garbutt and Craig Hall, but head coach Smith is focusing on making sure his side get their performance right in their bid to avoid the drop.

"We're more concerned about making sure that we put out a good performance whoever we've got within the team rather than who we haven't got," Smith said.

"We'll give them a healthy respect but at the same time, we know that they can be vulnerable at different stages.

"They're a big pack and a big group of people and on their day they're very dangerous so they'll want a response from their last performance."

Smith has recalled Will Dagger in the absence of Craig Hall, with half-back Mikey Lewis getting another opportunity after impressing in the defeat away to Wigan Warriors earlier this month.

Michael McIlorum is back in Catalans Dragons' 19-man squad for the visit of Hull KR

A 38-10 loss at home to another of their relegation rivals, Wakefield Trinity, in the last round of Super League games left Rovers scrapping it out as one of three teams locked on 18 points at the bottom of the table with three games remaining in the regular season.

They were narrowly beaten 18-16 at home to Catalans in March, while Saturday's hosts are aiming to bounce back from a surprise 17-4 defeat against bottom side London Broncos at Stade Gilbert Brutus last time out.

Back-to-back defeats have dented the Dragons' play-off aspirations, but they sit just two points below the other sides jostling for position in the race for the top five.

Head coach Steve McNamara is without Sam Tomkins, Ben Garcia, Remi Casty, Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa and Jodie Broughton for the visit of Hull KR. However, Michael McIlorum and Jason Baitieri both return to the 19-man squad.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Tony Gigot, David Mead, Brayden Wiliame, Samisoni Langi, Michael McIlorum, Kenny Edwards, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Mickael Simon, Benjamin Jullien, Matt Whitley, Mickael Goudemand, Lambert Belmas, Lucas Albert, Antoni Mari, Jason Baitieri, Arthur Romano, Sam Kasiano

Hull Kingston Rovers 19-man squad: Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Ben Crooks, Will Dagger, Josh Drinkwater, Dean Hadley, Owen Harrison, Weller Hauraki, Jimmy Keinhorst, Mikey Lewis, Kane Linnett, Jez Litten, Danny McGuire, Willie Masoe, Robbie Mulhern, Daniel Murray, Ryan Shaw, Joel Tomkins, Kyle Trout