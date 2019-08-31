Tony Smith to stay at Hull KR until 2022

Tony Smith joined Hull KR in June after leaving Warrington in 2017

Tony Smith has agreed a three-year deal with Hull KR, the club announced on Saturday.

Initially brought in on an interim basis in June, former Warrington coach Smith has signed a contract that will see him in Hull until the end of the 2022 season.

"I initially came in to Rovers on a short-term basis with an open mind about the future," said Smith. "I've quickly bought into what this club and the people in and around it are about.

"I really get the supporters' passion and desire for their club to do well. There's great potential here and I'm committed to the vision of building something special."

Hull KR owner Neil Hudgell said: "In Tony we have someone with a pedigree of building culture and success.

"With Tony at the helm of our club and a renewed focus on developing its own playing talent and stadium facilities, we stand the best chance of long-term sustained progress and growth."

It is a statement of intent from Hull KR, who are currently in a Super League relegation battle; equal on points with last-place London Broncos with three games remaining in the regular season.

Hull KR and the Broncos face off on Friday September 6, live on Sky Sports.