Magic Weekend: Hull KR return to top of Super League table with dominant victory over Catalans Dragons

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Magic Weekend clash between Catalans Dragons and Hull KR Highlights from the Magic Weekend clash between Catalans Dragons and Hull KR

Hull KR moved back to the top of the Super League table with a dominant 36-4 victory over Catalans Dragons in the second game of day two of Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

Tries from Elliot Minchella, Peta Hiku and Ryan Hall put Hull KR on top in the first half, with Bayley Sironen hitting back for the Dragons as Willie Peters' side took in a 12-4 lead at half-time.

None of the four tries were converted, Mikey Lewis hitting the post twice and Arthur Mourgue once as the scoreline stayed close.

In the second half, Hull KR found an extra gear and were potent in attack, tries from Minchella, Hall, Niall Evalds and a double from Kelepi Tanginoa cementing what could be a crucial victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ryan Hall storms through the Dragons' defence to extend Hull KR's lead Ryan Hall storms through the Dragons' defence to extend Hull KR's lead

Hull KR are now level on points with Wigan Warriors but take top spot due to their superior points difference, while the Dragons stay in fifth behind St Helens in fourth and ahead of Salford Red Devils in sixth.

The match also had a moment of controversy, with Lewis accusing Dragons' Cesar Rouge of biting him after a mass confrontation in the 57th minute.

The incident was placed on report by referee Tom Grant and the Match Review Panel will consider the next course of action on Monday.

Lewis said he was coming to the aid of team-mate Jez Litten, while Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara questioned why Lewis' hand was around his player's mouth in the first place.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR's Mikey Lewis says Catalans Dragons full-back Cesar Rouge bit down on his hand during their clash during Magic Weekend Hull KR's Mikey Lewis says Catalans Dragons full-back Cesar Rouge bit down on his hand during their clash during Magic Weekend

Story of the game

In a season-defining clash between the two sides it was Catalans who had the better of the early chances, but some strong defence kept them out, the large contingent of Hull KR fans delighting in their side's efforts.

The game was end-to-end and, after staying solid under pressure, Hull KR finally got their chance and took it, some slinky passing between Jai Whitbread and Minchella sending the skipper over to take a 4-0 lead after 14 minutes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Elliot Minchella powers through for the opening try Elliot Minchella powers through for the opening try

It was not long until the Dragons hit back, Sironen heading over in the corner, but KR only let them draw level for four minutes, Hiku powering over after Evalds opened up the space by engaging the line.

With an 8-4 lead, KR continued to keep Catalans out and when they got their opportunity sent it out wide for Hall to barrel over in the corner, Super League's record try-scorer putting his side 12-4 ahead at the break.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Bayley Sironen goes over for Catalans soon after Hull KR's opening try Bayley Sironen goes over for Catalans soon after Hull KR's opening try

The second half started the same way as the first and it took only two minutes for KR to extend their lead, Minchella finding the simplest of gaps past Ben Garcia to run in under the sticks, Lewis converting to put the Robins 18-4 up.

The points then continued to flow for Hull KR, Lewis sending Tanginoa through the gap for an easy walk in and 22-4 advantage with half an hour still to play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR's Elliot Minchella took advantage of Julian Bousquet's offside call by attacking his channel and scoring a clever try Hull KR's Elliot Minchella took advantage of Julian Bousquet's offside call by attacking his channel and scoring a clever try

Once the incident between Lewis and Rouge was placed on report in the 57th minute following a tussle between the two sides, it was Hull KR who took control once again.

Mikey Lewis accused Cesar Rouge of biting him during a scuffle in the 57th minute

It was Hall who then extended his record-breaking tally even further, some off-the-cuff rugby ending with him powering over in the corner, Tanginoa going over just three minutes later to send the Hull KR fans into a frenzy.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Robins bring out all the skills to put Hall in at the corner to extend their lead The Robins bring out all the skills to put Hall in at the corner to extend their lead

A brilliant victory was then topped off as Evalds showed his game smarts to catch his own side's kick with under five minutes remaining and go in under the sticks, Lewis adding the extras for a famous 36-4 win.

What they said

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters:

"It was a really good win and a positive win. Our defence, we worked hard for each other.

"It's nice to score points, but it's always good to defend well. Fortunately we didn't need to rely on goal-kicking, but it's something we need to keep working hard on."

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara:

"It was a terrible second half. We'll take that one on the chin and we'll have to get ready for Friday night.

"We started terribly in the second half and it got worse."

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including the play-offs and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+. Also stream Super League, the NRL and more from Sky Sports with NOW.