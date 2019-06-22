Catalans Dragons 10-50 Hull: Dominant visitors win again in France to consolidate third spot

Hull FC eased to victory in France against Catalans Dragons

Dominant Hull thrashed Catalans Dragons 50-10 to consolidate third place in the Super League table.

Lee Radford's side secured their second win in France this season, and their third victory against the Dragons, with a dominant display.

Despite an opening try from Sam Tomkins, Hull responded with first-half scores from Albert Kelly, Joe Westerman, Andre Savelio and Josh Griffin to take a commanding 26-10 lead into the break.

There was no stopping Hull in the second half as Kieran Buchanan, Ratu Naulago, Griffin and Jamie Shaul crossed the line to clinch their fourth successive win. It was, however, a game to forget for Catalans as they slumped to a fourth consecutive defeat.

The Dragons made a fast start to the contest and were rewarded with an early breakthrough from Tomkins.

Josh Griffin scored twice for Hull in their one-sided win

Hull produced a quick response to level the contest, with Naulago releasing Kelly and the in-form attacker powered his way over the line for his ninth try in seven matches.

A penalty to the visitors enabled Marc Sneyd to boot over the kick as Hull took the lead for the first time.

Hull added their second try before the half-hour mark when Kelly set up Westerman for a close-range finish. Sneyd's conversion stretched their lead to eight points.

Catalans responded with a much-needed 30th minute try, after David Mead released Lewis Tierney for a clinical finish, but this turned out to be their final points of the match.

Two tries, in as many minutes at the end of the half, gave Hull a commanding 26-10 lead at the break. Replacement Savelio grounded the ball for his first try for the club and this was quickly followed by an incisive attack finished off by Griffin.

Hull continued their dominance in the second half with Griffin releasing Kieran Buchanan for his first Super League try.

Ratu Naulago scored an exceptional solo try for Hull

Catalans were on the attack in the 53rd minute but Hull ruthlessly punished them, as Naulago picked up the ball in front of his posts and the Fijian raced the length of the pitch for a stunning individual try.

Griffin scored for the second time in the match after outmuscling the home defence following an offload from Jake Connor.

Hull were in complete control and added their eighth try of the match with Shaul racing over the line in the 67th minute as the visitors brought up a half-century of points to complete the rout.