Super League: Catalans end St Helens' unbeaten start with 20-16 win in Perpignan

James Maloney's scoring put Catalans into a half-time lead against St Helens

Catalans Dragons overcame enforced late changes to their team to hand Betfred Super League champions St Helens their first defeat of the 2021 season.

The Dragons were dealt a blow in the warm-up when influential full-back Sam Tomkins and interchange forward Samisoni Langi suffering injuries which meant they were unable to play, with Arthur Mourgue coming into the starting line-up in place of Tomkins.

Highly-rated French prospect Mourgue put in an assured display though, while the hosts had James Maloney to thank for all of their points in the first half as the Australian grabbed a converted try and kicked a penalty to put them into a 8-2 lead at the break.

Dean Whare and Benjamin Jullien then crossed inside the opening 20 minutes of the second half to push Catalans further ahead, and although Saints hit back with two tries from Mark Percival and another from Regan Grace to set up a frantic finish, there was no stopping Steve McNamara's side from making it their best-ever start to a Super League campaign with six wins from seven matches.

More to follow…